Highlights Key takeaways:

Coventry City players Callum O'Hare and Kasey Palmer were impressive in their 6-2 win against Oxford United.

The club's summer signings, such as Haji Wright and Ellis Simms, could play a significant role in the team's success.

Brad Collins has taken the lead as the goalkeeper, while players like Liam Kitching and Milan van Ewijk have solidified their positions in defense.

Coventry City will be full of confidence following their 6-2 hammering of Oxford United last weekend.

Plenty of Sky Blues players stepped up to the plate against Des Buckingham's side, with Callum O'Hare and Kasey Palmer looking particularly lively.

Both of them managed to get themselves on the scoresheet - and they could be influential for Mark Robins' side between now and the end of the season.

Some of their summer signings could also have a big part to play, with Doug King not afraid to reinvest the money generated from the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

More players could arrive in January to enhance the Sky Blues' squad.

And we have a lineup that Robins could be happy with when the January transfer window closes.

GK: Brad Collins

Collins has overtaken last season's clean sheet king Ben Wilson in the pecking order.

Although the latter was a key part of the Sky Blues' success last term, Collins deserves to retain his spot.

LB: Jake Bidwell

Bidwell has shown great professionalism throughout his stay at the Coventry Building Society Arena and has been a real asset recently.

He keeps Jay Dasilva out of the first 11.

CB: Liam Kitching

Kitching is a great option to have at this level and has proved to be a shrewd summer addition from Barnsley.

He must start when fit.

CB: Bobby Thomas

Thomas has also played for the Tykes before - but now represents the Sky Blues.

He appears alongside Kitching, although there's plenty of competition for a spot in central defence.

RB: Milan van Ewijk

At the moment, van Ewijk has to be the man who starts at right-back.

Joining in the summer, he has become an important player.

CDM: Marc Leonard

Leonard is the only player in this lineup who isn't already at the club.

Currently on loan at Northampton Town, the Brighton man may be difficult to sign, but he has been linked with a move to the CBS Arena.

Providing the odd assist and proving to be a very useful player to have in the middle of the park, as someone who can play in an attacking or defensive role, he could prove to be a good addition if he joins.

CDM: Ben Sheaf

Sheaf has proved to be an excellent addition, impressing throughout his time at the club.

He needs to start in the middle of the park, perhaps ahead of Josh Eccles who has been reasonably decent this term.

LW: Haji Wright

United States international Wright has registered eight goals and five assists in the league this term and with this in mind, he needs to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Doing a reasonably good job on the left wing, he deserves to keep his place there,

CAM: Callum O'Hare

O'Hare has been a real threat since his return and was good against Oxford last weekend.

If he's fit, in form and available, he needs to be in the first 11, even ahead of Kasey Palmer who was excellent against the U's and scored a superb goal.

RW: Tatsuhiro Sakamoto

Sakamoto is a tricky winger who has shone at times this term, with his trickery getting the better of plenty of defenders.

He has proved to be a great find - and has been on the scoresheet enough this term to deserve to retain his starting spot.

ST: Ellis Simms

Simms may not have been the most prolific figure this term, but his physical stature is extremely important and that's why he needs to be in the first 11.

Impressing at Sunderland last term, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get plenty of goals between now and the end of the season.

Macauley Langstaff has been linked with a move to the club and he could be a good alternative at some point.