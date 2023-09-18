Highlights Coventry City has had a steady start to the 2023/24 Championship season with four draws in a row and only one win in their first six games.

Joel Latibeaudiere and Kyle McFadzean are expected to continue their starting roles in defense for Coventry, with Liam Kitching possibly replacing Luis Binks.

Milan van Ewijk, Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly, and Jay Dasilva are also likely to start in their respective positions, while Kasey Palmer and Matt Godden will lead the attack for Coventry. Ellis Simms could also replace Haji Wright to get off the mark in front of goal.

Coventry City’s steady start to the 2023/24 Championship season continued as they drew with Hull City on Friday night.

The Sky Blues took the lead in the 27th minute thanks to Joel Latibeaudiere’s headed goal at the near post.

As the game closed in on injury time, Coventry were unable to hold onto their lead, and Hull equalised through Aaron Connolly.

That means it is now four draws in a row for Coventry, who have only won one of their opening six league games.

They are back in Championship action on Tuesday night as they host Cardiff City, and here at Football League World, we have predicted the line-up for Coventry ahead of the game…

GK: Ben Wilson

Wilson has started all of Coventry’s league games so far this season, and it seems likely he will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

CB: Joel Latibeaudiere

Latibeaudiere is another player who has started and finished all of the club’s league games this season, and with him notching Coventry’s only goal of the game last time out, he is expected to start this game.

Between the defenders that Mark Robins can choose from, Latibeaudiere seems to be one of only a couple who have nailed down their starting spot.

CB: Kyle McFadzean

McFadzean is a player that Robins has trusted for a while now and has continued to do so this season.

The 36-year-old is at the base of the three-man defence, and despite his age, he will be expected to be a starter in this game at the CBS Arena.

CB: Liam Kitching

This could be the first possible change that Robins makes this Tuesday, with Kitching coming in for Luis Binks.

Binks started the game against Hull, and while he didn’t do anything wrong, this could be a game that seens Robins hand Kitching his first start for the club.

The defender made his first appearance in the matchday squad on Friday, and with more training in his legs, he could be given a starting role in this game.

RWB: Milan van Ewijk

Van Ewijk seems to have nailed down his starting berth on the right flank.

The 23-year-old seems a favourite in that right-wing back role and looks set to keep his place from Friday’s game.

CM: Josh Eccles

Eccles has started all of Coventry’s league games this season, and with the uncertainty around Ben Sheaf, he will be expected to do so again on Tuesday.

The midfielder picked up his first assist of the season on Friday, and he will be looking to add to that this week.

CM: Liam Kelly

Kelly started his first Championship game of the season on Friday and it could be the same two-man midfield against Cardiff.

Therefore, Coventry’s captain may be given a starting role once again as they wait on Sheaf’s availability.

LWB: Jay Dasilva

Dasilva and Jake Bidwell seem to be in a straight fight for the left-back role, and at this minute, it seems the former is winning the race.

The 25-year-old has started all six league games, and you would expect that streak to continue once again this Tuesday.

CAM: Kasey Palmer

This could be the second change that Robins makes for this midweek clash, as Palmer comes in to replace Yasin Ayari.

Palmer has started four of the five league games he has been available for, and with it being a quick turnaround, Robins may just turn to Palmer for this game as Coventry look to find their shooting boots in front of goal.

ST: Matt Godden

Despite the uncertainty around his future in the summer, Godden has been a regular starter for Coventry once again this season.

With the new forwards struggling at this moment in time, he has stepped up - scoring three goals in six games - so the forward will be expected to lead the line once again on Tuesday night.

ST: Ellis Simms

The final change that could be made for this game is Simms coming in for Haji Wright.

Simms has obviously struggled to hit the ground running at Coventry and has therefore been in and out of the team.

However, Wright isn’t doing much better, and this game could be just another chance for Simms to start from the off, as he looks to get off the mark in front of goal.