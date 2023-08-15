Highlights Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is optimistic about Paul Mullin's recovery from a punctured lung, stating that he is slightly ahead of schedule.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has revealed that Paul Mullin is "slightly ahead of the initial schedule" as he recovers from the punctured lung that he suffered in pre-season.

Parkinson added that the club were pleased by the "better than expected diagnosis" but refused to put a timescale on the talismanic forward's return to action.

Paul Mullin injury

Mullin's goals have been central to Wrexham's rise up the divisions in recent years - with the 28-year-old finding the net 46 times as they won the National League to book their EFL return and went deep in the FA Cup last term.

The forward is a proven quantity in League Two as well, scoring 32 times to help Cambridge United win promotion from the division in 2021/22, and his presence in the forward line was one of the reasons they were the favourites to go up in 2023/24 before a ball was kicked.

But Parkinson's side have had to start the season without their star striker after he suffered a collapsed lung and broke four ribs during their pre-season friendly against Manchester United out in the United States.

Mullin collided with outrushing United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop as he chased a ball over the top and received medical attention on the field before being forced off due to injury and taken to hospital.

When will Paul Mullin be back fit?

It was confirmed earlier this month that the Wrexham striker had flown back to the UK after being given the all-clear and now Parkinson has provided a positive update on his recovery - though it remains unclear when he will be back fit.

“The specialist was pleased with Paul," Parkinson told The Athletic. "The lung has repaired really well and the ribs are progressing well.

“There is no time scale on Mulls’ return but he is slightly ahead of the initial schedule. We are pleased, as it is a better than expected diagnosis.”

Paul Mullin replacement

Mullin's absence has been accentuated due to a stuttering start to the 2023/24 campaign for pre-season favourites Wrexham

The Welsh club have been served a reminder of just how tough the EFL is - losing 5-3 to MK Dons on the opening day of the League Two season and then drawing 1-1 with AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

They're yet to win a game inside 90 minutes but edged past League One side Wigan Athletic on penalties in the Carabao Cup last week.

The impact of Mullin's absence is not lost on the Wrexham chiefs as, according to The Athletic, they're searching for a replacement.

However, it is said that they've so far found it tough to prize targets away from their current clubs.

James Norwood was one name linked but ended up leaving Barnsley to join Oldham Athletic while they reportedly tabled a £500,000 bid for Peterborough United marksman Kabongo Tshimanga last week.

When is Wrexham's next game?

Wrexham are back in League Two action this evening as they face Walsall at the Racecourse Ground.

The Saddlers were beaten by Morecambe on the opening weekend but bounced back with a 2-1 victory against Stockport County on Saturday.