Highlights Wrexham talisman Paul Mullin will miss the start of the season after suffering a punctured lung in a pre-season game against Manchester United.

Manager Phil Parkinson is frustrated and "fuming" at the "clumsy, reckless challenge" by United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop that led to Mullin's injury.

The experienced coach is concerned about the extent of Mullin's injury and the impact it will have on the team's season. Bishop has not apologized and is not well-received by the Wrexham staff.

Wrexham talisman Paul Mullin will miss the start of the season after suffering a punctured lung in their pre-season game against Manchester United, a frustrated Phil Parkinson has confirmed.

Parkinson revealed he was "fuming" at what he described as a "clumsy, reckless challenge" by young United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop in the 3-1 victory.

Man United 1-3 Wrexham

A little more than a week out from there League Two opener against MK Dons, Wrexham took on the Premier League giants in a pre-season friendly at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

Parkinson opted to go with a near full-strength side to take on what was a youthful Red Devils XI and will have been pleased to see them run out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Elliot Lee, Aaron Hayden, and Sam Dalby but that feeling will be secondary to the frustration the experienced coach will feel due to Mullin's injury.

The 28-year-old, who has been central to the Hollywood-backed club's rise over the past few years and bagged 74 goals in 90 games, collided with the onrushing Bishop when chasing a long ball over the top and spent nearly 10 minutes receiving treatment from the team's medical staff before making his way off the field with the aid of oxygen.

Phil Parkinson confirms Paul Mullin blow

Speaking to The Athletic after the game, Parkinson confirmed that Mullin would miss the start of the season after suffering a punctured lung - though they'll have to wait until he can see a specialist to discover the extent of the injury.

He said: "I’ve only just got the news in the second half. One of the physios went with him to the hospital and we will find out later (the extent of the damage). No idea, as yet how long it will be.”

On the topic of the striker being fit for the MK Dons clash, Parkinson added: “If you have a punctured lung and only ten days to get fit, you have to say that’s that."

Phil Parkinson fumes at Man United player

The Wrexham boss was clearly frustrated by losing such a key man so close to the club's long-awaited return to the EFL and did not hold back when taking aim at Bishop.

He said: "It is a real blow for us. You can’t hide away from that. I thought it was a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper and it should have been a straight red. If it is not denying a goalscoring opportunity, it is still a dangerous challenge. So, if you add the two scenarios together, he should have been off the pitch. It was a dangerous challenge and Mulls is our talisman.

“I’m fuming with it. I have to be honest about that. It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game. I can’t say any more than the fact I’m not happy with it at all.”

Asked whether Bishop had apologised to the Wrexham players or staff after the incident, he said: “I haven’t seen the goalie and it’s probably best he stays clear of us for the time being because we are not very happy with him.”

Wrexham are due to face Philidelphia Union II in their final pre-season game on Saturday before heading back to the UK.

They kick their season off against MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday 5th August and travel to Plough Lane to take on AFC Wimbledon in their second League Two game a week later.