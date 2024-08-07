The start of the 2024/25 League One season is fast approaching, and one of this weekend's opening day fixtures is Wrexham v Wycombe Wanderers.

Wrexham's game against Wycombe Wanderers will be their first in League One since 2005, after they won promotion back to the third tier last season.

Meanwhile, Wycombe will be hoping that they can get off to a good start at The Racecourse Ground after finishing 10th during the 2023/24 campaign.

Wrexham have only won once against Wycombe in the Football League in the last 13 meetings between the sides.

Here is everything you need to know in the lead up to the game.

Latest Wrexham and Wycombe team news

Wrexham have made several new signings during the summer transfer window, and the club's supporters will be hoping to see a few of them in action during their opening day fixture against Wycombe.

The Red Dragons have brought in a few defensive reinforcements - Dan Scarr from Plymouth Argyle, Lewis Brunt from Leicester City and Sebastian Revan from Aston Villa.

Goalkeeper Callum Burton has also signed from the Pilgrims, while fellow shot-stopper Arthur Okonkwo has made his loan move from Arsenal permanent.

Combative midfielder George Dobson has joined the club following his departure from Charlton Athletic, after captaining the Addicks last season, and could be in line to make his competitive debut on Saturday.

In terms of injuries, star striker Paul Mullin will miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery on his spine during the summer, while left-back Jacob Mendy is also ruled out after he had an operation to sort out a hamstring issue he sustained against Colchester United in April.

Paul Mullin's stats for Wrexham (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 133 100 11

Wycombe also brought in a number of new players over the summer, including defender Alex Hartridge, midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson and forward Daniel Udoh. Youngsters Brody Peart and Jaiden Bartolo have also signed for the Chairboys, while Sunderland goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has arrived on loan. Left-back Daniel Harvie is another player who has made the move to Adams Park during the current transfer window, after Joe Jacobson retired at the end of last season.

Wycombe do not appear to have any major fitness concerns ahead of the game, although striker Brandon Hanlan, who Wrexham tried to sign last summer, may not be risked as he prepares to make his return from an ACL injury.

Where to watch Wrexham v Wycombe

Wrexham v Wycombe will be available to watch live on Sky Sports+. Sky Sports will broadcast much more live EFL action next season, and this channel has been introduced as part of that initiative.

The fixture will be available on TV as well as via live stream, with the new channel available to any Sky Sports subscriber at no extra cost.

Tickets for Wrexham v Wycombe

Home tickets are available for members on Wrexham's official website, although they are sold out for international members.

Away tickets can be purchased via Wycombe's official website.

Wrexham v Wycombe kick off time

As part of Sky Sports' decision to broadcast every opening day fixture across the EFL, the first League One fixtures of the season will all kick off at the same time on Saturday evening, apart from Barnsley v Mansfield, which will be played on Friday night.

Therefore, Wrexham v Wycombe will kick off at 5:30pm on August 10.