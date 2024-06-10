Wrexham’s meteoric rise from the National League to League One has been enabled by the club’s clear vision, astute transfer policy and deep pockets.

The upcoming transfer window will be another opportunity to flex their financial muscle. With Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in the boardroom, the team’s upward trajectory, fame and allure will continue to draw in ambitious arrivals.

But while the Red Dragons have become accustomed to getting their way in the market and have routinely convinced high-quality players to drop down a level or two, the Welsh outfit have to adjust this season and prepare to compete with similar-size spenders.

This year, manager Phil Parkinson will feel more resistance than ever in the transfer market as he looks to target a third successive promotion.

League rivals Barnsley laid down a marker by completing the signing of Conor Hourihane, who reportedly snubbed a big Wrexham offer to join the Tykes.

While the Wrexham project has entered uncharted territory and will now face more competition to sign their transfer targets, the North Wales outfit will not be too worried about losing the Hourihane battle.

At 33, the experienced midfielder is entering the twilight stage of his career, and his player-coach deal with Barnsley suggests he came into the transfer window with one eye on his eventual retirement.

Although Hourihane would have brought a wealth of experience and quality to the club, Wrexham may have dodged a bullet by missing out on his signing. A large spend on a player set to have little long-term influence could have proven to be wasteful.

Wrexham will be comforted by worrying Hourihane trend

Last season, Hourihane was slowly phased out of Derby County’s starting side as the Rams entered the later stage of their successful promotion campaign.

The former Aston Villa star saw his playing time decrease as the year went on. His minutes on the pitch took a hit and his starts became more sporadic.

Conor Hourihane 2023-24 League One Stats Appearances (Starts) 41 (32) Goals 5 Assists 8 Big Chances Created 11 Stats as per Sofascore

If Wrexham are to follow in Derby’s footsteps and achieve promotion to the Championship this term, the club will have to strengthen by bringing in players at the height of their powers.

While Hourihane can still score a crucial goal, make an important last-ditch tackle, and dictate play in a crucial game, the tenacious midfielder may be losing the endurance needed to perform throughout the marathon season - Parkinson must look to bring in a dynamic midfielder with untapped potential this summer and Hourihane may not be that anymore.

Wrexham’s League One success will be defined by their performance in the transfer market, but they will need to take a risk by bringing in exciting young players that can propel the side into promotion contention.

The Red Dragons must strike a balance between youth and experience. They will need to find a rising star destined to play higher-level football if they are to escape the third tier.

Wrexham should look to the market for an injection of youth

Wrexham are a team in transition. As the side make the step-up in class following their promotion from League Two, familiar faces Luke Young and Ben Tozer have been let go.

The club are at a crossroads, deciding whether to stick with long-time players as they prepare to face higher-quality opposition.

Since the club’s takeover, Wrexham have valued experience in the transfer market; this approach has been reflected in the 27.8-year-old average age of the playing squad. While buying experienced players has worked well for the Red Dragons, the side need to recruit young talent to facilitate future success.

By sourcing exciting loan players from Championship or Premier League clubs, Wrexham can try before they buy.

22-year-old Authur Okonkwo played a pivotal role in the team’s promotion effort last season. The goalkeeper joined on loan from Arsenal in September. After his impressive campaign, Wrexham are looking to secure his permanent return.

By shrewdly using the loan market, Parkinson plugged a gap in his side and has been able to monitor the youngster’s development and performance from the touchline.

He must look to replicate the Okonkwo loan deal and bring in more players temporarily from top-flight clubs. By doing so, Wrexham may stumble upon a potential superstar who could make the difference this season.