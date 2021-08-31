Wrexham weighing up fresh transfer move for Swindon Town ace

Swindon Town have turned down multiple bids from Wrexham for defender Rob Hunt, according to Football Insider.

Wrexham are hoping to win promotion to the EFL from the National League this season, and have shown a huge amount of intent in the transfer window this summer.

Backed financially by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, the club have spent big on the likes of Ben Tozer from Cheltenham Town for £200,000 and Aaron Hayden from Carlisle United.

Paul Mullin, League Two’s Player of the Season in 2020/21 for Cambridge United, has also dropped down two divisions to join the club despite interest from the Championship.

Wrexham are now looking to signal another statement of intent by signing Swindon right-back Rob Hunt, but have been unsuccessful thus far.

According to Football Insider, Swindon have rejected multiple bids from Wrexham for Hunt, but the National League side are determined to get their top target over the line before tonight’s deadline.

Hunt joined Swindon from Oldham in 2019, registering seven assists as Town won automatic promotion from League Two in his first season at the club.

The full-back has made 68 appearances for the Robins, but is out of contract at the County Ground at the end of this season.

The Verdict

This would be a top signing for Wrexham.

Hunt is only 26 and is entering his prime, and he has thrived at League Two level before.

To get him to step down to the National League would be a major coup, but if they can attract Paul Mullin, then they can attract anyone.

The club’s project is a hugely exciting one, so it will be interesting to see if they can strike a deal here.