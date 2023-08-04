Wrexham and Milton Keynes Dons enter the 2023/24 League Two seasons on complete opposite ends of the footballing spectrum.

Wrexham, the darlings of international television, won the Vanarama National League in style to earn their place in League Two for the upcoming season while their newfound worldwide fanbase thrived amidst the club’s success.

After 15 years away from the football league, Wrexham has high expectations for the 2023/24 season.

Many have picked the Red Dragons as a promotion candidate and if their celebrity ownership group is willing to spend some money, they could add to their already solid roster before deadline day.

Wrexham recently completed a tour of the United States, facing Premier League and MLS Next Pro competition over five matches in preparation for the upcoming season.

The most notable occurrence from the tour is that Wrexham’s star striker Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung against Manchester United at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

Mullin is expected to miss at least two months with the lung injury.

Milton Keynes Dons lost out on remaining in League One for the 2023/24 season after failing to win any of their final eight matches in the league.

Your final win of the season cannot be in March if you are experiencing success and MK Dons are now in League Two, looking to make it a quick trip in England’s fourth tier.

New head coach Graham Alexander has his work cut out for him with MK Dons.

Thus far, Alexander has added Alex Gilbey, Cameron Norman, Nathan Harness, Craig MacGillivray, MJ Williams and Tommy Smith to his squad for the upcoming campaign.

The manager did say on August 3 that he is still looking to add to the squad for the League Two season.

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Third Round - Milton Keynes Dons v Morecambe - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, Britain - November 8, 2022 Milton Keynes Dons' Matthew Dennis scores their second goal Action Images/Andrew Boyers

MK Dons appear ready to begin their new season after a preseason tour in Germany and will have to head to Wales for their opener.

What’s the latest team news ahead of Wrexham vs MK Dons?

The Paul Mullin injury is massive for Wrexham and the newly-promoted side has yet to add to their lineup since he went down against Manchester United in the United States.

Manager Phil Parkinson says that he has made bids for another striker but is claiming that the market is too inflated for what he is looking to add at his specific price point.

MK Dons is bringing in a relatively healthy squad for the new season, so expect a similar lineup to what Graham Alexander presented in the preseason.

Is Wrexham vs MK Dons on TV?

The match will be broadcast on each club’s respective iFollow Channels. Individual match passes are available for £5.

How much are tickets for the Wrexham vs MK Dons game?

Tickets were available for membership holders from both clubs but the season-opening match at The Racecourse Ground is now completely sold out. Expect over 1,100 travelling supporters from MK Dons at the match.

When does Wrexham vs MK Dons kick-off?

As with all of the League Two fixtures, the Wrexham vs MK Dons match will kick off at 3pm BST. That means one can expect team news from each side around 2pm on matchday.