Two of League Two's newest arrivals are set to face-off this weekend, as Wrexham welcome Notts County to the STōK Cae Ras.

Both clubs, despite only having been promoted last year, are already battling for promotion in England's fourth tier and this weekend's clash will likely be just as tightly contested as such occasions were last season, when the two clubs battled it out for National League promotion.

League Two Table (As it stands 15 February) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 31 +33 61 2 Mansfield Town 31 +35 60 3 Crewe Alexandra 32 +14 57 4 Wrexham 30 +15 55 5 Barrow 32 +10 53 6 MK Dons 31 +7 51 7 Notts County 31 +7 47 8 Harrogate Town 31 -6 47

Although the Magpies still have a bit of ground to make up to put real pressure on those currently sitting in the automatic promotion places, their Welsh opposition this weekend could break into third place with three points this Saturday, provided results elsewhere go their way.

Latest Wrexham and Notts County team news

A shock omission for the Red Dragons in their recent narrow victory over Sutton United was talisman Paul Mullin, who remained on the bench until the 72nd minute in the midweek clash.

Following the game, manager Phil Parkinson confirmed that this was not due to any injury concerns, but rather that he felt Mullin just needed a rest, having played a lot of football in recent years, so is therefore likely to be available, and well rested, for the bout with Notts.

With the Welsh side having lost their previous three league fixtures prior to that game, it was a risky move that likely would have come in for criticism had their poor run of form continued, but with the victory secured it can safely be chalked up as good squad management.

Elsewhere in the squad, Tom O'Connor is believed to have had a scan on his injured foot on the Wednesday prior to the clash with Notts to see how the fracture is healing. Parkinson says the defender is making good progress, but with the type of injury he has sustained, it would be expected that he's still missing for this clash.

For the Magpies, they are now adjusting to life under new coach Stuart Maynard, having picked up their first win of his tenure this week against Newport County.

There was also a debut for on-loan goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond in that game, who will have been delighted to limit Newport to just one goal and help his side return to winning ways, having not collected three points in the five games prior to Tuesday's game.

Lewis Macari also made his return in that fixture, having not featured since the end of December, and should be available for this weekend's game.

Aside from trio Geraldo Bajrami, Cedwyn Scott and Matt Palmer, who are on the sidelines with long-term injuries, the Nottinghamshire side are not thought to be carrying any fresh injury concerns.

Wrexham v Notts County TV/Live Stream

Due to the 3pm black-out regulations in the UK, the game between Wrexham and Notts will not be available to stream domestically, but international viewers will be able to stream the game via iFollow on the club's website.

Tickets for Wrexham v Notts County

Information regarding Wrexham tickets for home fans is available to members here.

Away tickets for the travelling Notts supporters have sold out, but season ticket holders are able to add themselves to a waiting list should any become available ahead of kick-off.

Kick-off time

This League Two bout is due to get underway at the STōK Cae Ras at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 17 February 2024.