On Tuesday, Wrexham take on Bradford City in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The Racecourse Ground will play host to an all League Two affair, where the winner will get the chance to potentially face off against one of the country's elite.

Both sides have not quite met expectations so far this term, with Wrexham winning one of their five league outings, and Bradford emerging victorious from two.

The former have been subject to a number of high-scoring encounters. They have beaten Walsall four-two, and more recently came from four-one down to draw the game five-five

The Red Dragons made their EFL Cup return earlier this month, following a 15-year hiatus. Phil Parkinson's side held Wigan Athletic to a 0-0 draw and progressed on penalties.

The Bantams also failed to find a winner in regulation time, eventually triumphing from the spot against Accrington Stanley.

Wrexham vs Bradford City team news

Wrexham talisman Paul Mullin will continue his lengthy spell on the sidelines for the Bradford game. He punctured his lung during a pre-season altercation with then Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

Ahead of their first round tie against Wigan, Parkinson made eight changes; so that may indicate that another shuffle of the squad will come tomorrow evening. James Jones, Ben Tozer and Eoghan O'Connell were the only players to retain their spots following opening day defeat against MK Dons.

Furthermore, Mark Howard will start between the sticks for the hosts, following the retirement of Ben Foster last week.

Mark Hughes, on the other hand, took a different approach. His side also lost on the opening day, but the Welshman did not make anywhere near as many alterations to his starting XI. He only made four changes, one of which was forced due to Daniel Oyegoke's red card.

Jamie Walker returned from injury for the Bantams' bout against Crewe, where he netted the decisive strike. He looks set to continue up front, as well as Andy Cook, who is still hunting for his first goal of the new campaign. Skipper Richard Smallwood should also re-enter the fray after not featuring at the weekend.

Wrexham vs Bradford City kick-off time confirmed

Wrexham vs Bradford will be one of 16 matches kicking off at 19:45 (BST) on Tuesday.

The full list of EFL Cup second round fixtures is as follows:

29/08/23 19:30 Swansea City vs Bournemouth

29/08/23 19:45 Birmingham City vs Cardiff City

29/08/23 19:45 Bolton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough

29/08/23 19:45 Bristol City vs Norwich City

29/08/23 19:45 Exeter City vs Stevenage

29/08/23 19:45 Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

29/08/23 19:45 Luton Town vs Gillingham

29/08/23 19:45 Newport County vs Brentford

29/08/23 19:45 Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace

29/08/23 19:45 Port Vale vs Crewe Alexandra

29/08/23 19:45 Portsmouth vs Peterborough United

29/08/23 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield Town

29/08/23 19:45 Stoke City vs Rotherham United

29/08/23 19:45 Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester City

29/08/23 19:45 Wolves vs Blackpool

29/08/23 19:45 Wycombe Wanderers vs Sutton United

29/08/23 20:00 Reading vs Ipswich Town

29/08/23 20:00 Salford City vs Leeds United

30/08/23 19:45 Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon

30/08/23 19:45 Harrogate Town vs Blackburn Rovers

30/08/23 19:45 Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

30/08/23 19:45 Sheffield United vs Lincoln City

30/08/23 20:00 Doncaster Rovers vs Everton

Are tickets still available for Wrexham vs Bradford?

Unfortunately, there are no tickets remaining for Wrexham vs Bradford, however, limited hospitality and sponsorship packages still remain. They can be found, here.

Will Wrexham vs Bradford be shown on TV?

The game will not be shown on UK television. The two games selected for coverage on Sky Sports Main Event are: Salford City vs Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers vs Everton

Will there be a live stream for Wrexham vs Bradford?

Fans can access live coverage of Wrexham vs Bradford on either WrexhamPlayers or Ifollow Bantams.