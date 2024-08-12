This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Wrexham started their first campaign in League One since 2005 with a bang against Wycombe Wanderers, however, their superstar owners are still looking for more firepower up front.

The Red Dragons ran out 3–2 winners at the STōK Cae Ras, with Jack Marriott scoring the pick of the goals to give his side a two-goal lead early in the first half.

Nevertheless, manager Phil Parkinson is still looking at improving the team further, and has turned to the Championship to find another striker. Reports from Football Insider have stated that Sheffield Wednesday are open to letting Michael Smith leave Hillsborough this summer, with Wrexham opening talks.

The 32-year-old had been linked with a move to Derby County throughout last season, but a move never came to fruition, and now Smith has just one year left on his contract, making him the ideal target for any club in the third tier.

Smith has a proven track record in League One

Despite scoring in Wednesday's opening game of the season on Sunday against Plymouth Argyle, it has been in League One where the striker has found the most success.

Michael Smith Sheffield Wednesday Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 31 (11) Goals (Assists) 4 (0) xG 3.79 Shots (On Target) 23 (10) Touches in Opposition Box 47

The Wallsend-born man scored 16 goals in 39 games in his last visit to the division, and also chipped in with a goal in the play-offs, finding the back of the net inside the first 10 minutes against Peterborough United as the Owls produced one of the greatest comebacks in play-off history in the semi-finals.

With proven success in the third tier, it has come as no surprise to FLW's Wrexham Fan Pundit, Liam Grice, that Smith has been linked: "A player that's playing at the level like Michael Smith is for Sheffield Wednesday would be good.

"He scored against Plymouth Argyle in their opening game, so it proves he can score at that level, so, if he drops down, I think it would be a good signing for anybody at this level.

"He definitely adds to the quality of the strikers we've got at the club, and he adds to the experience."

Wrexham currently have too many players similar to Smith

One issue that Parkinson will face if Smith does join Wrexham, is that he already has players with similar qualities.

Ollie Palmer and Steven Fletcher are both tall, physical strikers that have made numerous appearances in the EFL, with both of them having had a better season in 2023/24 than Smith.

The eventual return of Paul Mullin following his injury will also cause more difficulty for Parkinson, with Marriott currently the number one choice to play up-front for the Red Dragons.

It can be questioned whether Wrexham do need to sign another number nine, and if they are to do so, whether they should be aiming for a player of a younger age.

Liam believes that Smith is not the right man for the club, considering the wide range of options they already have: "If we are going to sign another striker, I do think we would need to go for a younger one because we've got Ollie Palmer, and we’ve got Stephen Fletcher.

"They give us that really good experience, and even Paul Mullin is quite experienced, so I would like us to sign maybe a younger striker on loan instead of Michael Smith."