Wrexham AFC’s rise up the English football pyramid has seen them make a strong start to life in League One.

Phil Parkinson’s side have earned back-to-back promotions in the last two seasons to bring the club into League One for the first time since 2005.

The Red Dragons now have their sights set on a potential place in the Championship, as we approach the January transfer window.

The winter market could prove crucial in their bid for a third promotion in a row, with the team currently sitting second in the third division table.

League One standings 2024-25 (As of December 4th) Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe Wanderers 16 +18 38 2 Wrexham 18 +16 37 3 Birmingham City 15 +13 33 4 Stockport County 17 +12 30 5 Huddersfield Town 16 +10 29 6 Barnsley 18 +3 27

Wrexham urged to look at Jayden Danns to fill striker need

When asked how many players the club should look to sign in January, FLW’s Wrexham fan pundit Liam Grice suggested two new arrivals are needed, adding that the club need to strengthen up top and urging them to join Plymouth Argyle in the race for Jayden Danns - with Sam Dalby’s loan spell at Dundee United likely to turn into a permanent move due to his good form there.

“I think a good number is two,” Grice told Football League World.

“We’ve got Sam Dalby out on loan at Dundee at the moment, and he’s been in brilliant form.

“The Dundee fans and manager have gone on record saying they want to sign him permanently, so that’s a player lost in an area that we really need to address.”

“So I think just getting the bodies back in there, I think maybe we sign Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to another six-month deal, tie him down until the end of the season,” he added.

“I’d also like to see Matty James extend his contract until the end of the season, I think he’s been brilliant since he’s come in.

“I think we should be looking at young Premier League strikers to maybe sign on loan.

“I know he was linked with Plymouth Argyle, but Jayden Danns on loan from Liverpool could be a really good acquisition, so I’d be looking at him really as another option as a striker.”

It was reported by The Sun as recently as November that Plymouth Argyle are interested in Danns, meaning the League One side would face competition for the forward should they look to pursue him in January.

It remains to be seen whether he could be convinced to join a third-tier side if given the option to potentially ply his trade in the Championship instead.

Danns signing would be a strong move for Wrexham

Danns hasn’t quite been able to make a major breakthrough at Liverpool just yet, but he is a highly rated young talent from a prestigious academy system and has featured in their first team squad.

The Merseyside club have produced a lot of special talent in recent years, and Ben Doak’s loan at Middlesbrough should also provide some inspiration for Wrexham.

Bringing him in to boost the team’s forward options could be a smart way to bolster their promotion chances.

Meanwhile, keeping James and Bodvarsson at the club until the summer will maintain a stable squad, so should be on Wrexham’s radar as well.