This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Wrexham have been told to consider a move for free agent Joe Morrell as they look to beef up their squad to build on their fantastic start in League One.

Phil Parkinson’s side made it back-to-back promotions last season as they secured a top three finish in League Two, but many were anticipating a tough campaign in the third tier.

However, they have enjoyed an excellent return to League One, as the Red Dragons sit top of the table after five games, having collected 13 points.

League One Table - as of 10/09/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Wrexham 5 9 13 2 Stockport County 4 7 10 3 Barnsley 5 4 10 4 Birmingham City 4 3 10 5 Charlton Athletic 5 2 10 6 Lincoln City 4 4 9

Joe Morrell could improve Wrexham

Of course, there’s a long way to go, but the early signs show Wrexham can be competitive at this level, and it came after a summer window that perhaps wasn’t as busy as many expected.

Nevertheless, there are always ways to strengthen, and whilst the window is shut, Parkinson could do a deal for a free agent if he wants to improve the depth.

And, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Liam explained that Morrell is a player he thinks the club should consider, with the 37-cap Welsh international having been linked with a switch earlier this summer.

“If I’d have thought about this at the start of the season, my answer would be very different given the start that Wrexham have had.

“Our start has surprised everybody, and the players that I thought maybe weren’t good enough for this level have surprised me with how good they’ve been, so it’s changed my mind a little bit.

“I still think there’s room for another midfielder in the squad, one of high-quality and has played in the division.”

“So, for me, Joe Morrell would be a brilliant option on a free. I know he’s had his injury problems, but if we could sign a Welsh international to maintain this start, I think it would be a very good signing.”

Joe Morrell is proven in League One

Morrell is a free agent after leaving Portsmouth this summer, with injury restricting the impact he could make during the run-in as they won promotion from League One last season, with his last appearance coming in January.

But, Pompey fans will certainly appreciate his contribution to their memorable season, as Morrell did play 27 times in the campaign.

The 27-year-old is capable in possession, and he plays with an intensity that Parkinson wants from his midfield, so he could certainly make his mark at Wrexham if he was given the chance.

As mentioned, he has plenty of experience in the third tier, so he should be able to settle in straight away, which is a real positive for a free agent.

There’s already a lot of know-how in Parkinson’s squad, but it can’t hurt to add another player who has been there and done it, and even though Wrexham aren’t exactly short of options in the middle of the park, Morrell would offer more depth.

Related "Team to beat" - Pundit makes Wrexham AFC claim with Birmingham and Huddersfield in mind Pundit Carlton Palmer has exclusively told FLW that he expects Wrexham to be "the team to beat" in League One this season

So, most would agree that it would appear to be a sensible signing on paper, and he is someone who is said to have been on Wrexham’s radar previously.

Wrexham are back in action on Monday when they travel to take on Birmingham City in what will be a huge test for the team.