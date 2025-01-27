League One side Wrexham have made an approach to try and sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith.

But according to the Sheffield Star, Phil Parkinson's side are unlikely to be able to secure an agreement for the forward before the deadline passes during the early stages of last month.

The Dragons have done extremely well so far this season, but could benefit from having a prolific goalscorer at their disposal in their quest to secure automatic promotion at the end of the season.

Currently in stiff competition with Wycombe Wanderers for a top-two place, the Welsh outfit may be keen to add more players to their squad, and unsurprisingly, they are seemingly keen to sign a striker.

Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin, Jack Marriott, Modou Faal and Steven Fletcher may be options when fit, but none of them have been prolific enough, and they may have a spot to bring in another forward now following the departure of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Making just one signing during this window so far, with Ryan Longman making a permanent move from Hull City, they may have some money left to strengthen their forward area.

Wrexham chances of signing Michael Smith

The Owls' forward Smith is believed to be of interest to the Welsh outfit, who have made an approach for him, according to the Sheffield Star.

Smith's contract expires at the end of the season, and with this in mind, it may be a sensible decision for Wednesday to sanction an exit for the player.

But it's believed that the player is unlikely to make the move to Parkinson's side during this window, with the 33-year-old thriving for Danny Rohl's side at this stage.

Michael Smith's 2024/25 campaign at Sheffield Wednesday (All competitions) Appearances 29 Goals 6 Assists 6 (As of January 27th, 2025)

Sheffield Wednesday should retain Michael Smith

Smith has been an extremely valuable figure this season.

He may not have started every game for the Owls - and his contract situation is another potential reason why Wednesday could benefit from cashing in on him.

But he has continued to perform well and make a difference for Wednesday.

Letting him go at this point would probably be a mistake, and it could even harm the club's chances of securing a place in the play-offs, something the Owls have to bear in mind when weighing up whether to let go of him or not.

The player may also benefit from staying at Hillsborough - because it will provide him with the opportunity to stay in his current division - something he will surely be keen to do as he continues to enjoy a successful season.