This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Veteran midfielder Conor Hourihane has reportedly turned down an offer to join Wrexham in favour of linking up with another League One side.

The 33-year-old will link back up with Barnsley, a team he spent two-and-a-half years with before his move to Aston Villa in 2017, in a player-coach role as he transitions away from the pitch.

It was reported by journalist Leon Wobschall that the former Ireland international turned down a "big offer" from the Welsh side in favour of reuniting with the Tykes.

Related Fabrizio Romano latest on Oxford, Birmingham, Wrexham race for £300k Brighton star Marc Leonard is in demand this summer, with a trio of EFL clubs said to be chasing his signature

Wrexham told to focus on younger signings following Conor Hourihane snub

Football League World's Red Dragons fan pundit Liam Grice believes that while Hourihane still has what it takes to operate in the third tier, as a club, Wrexham and the hierarchy, including Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, need to switch their focus and begin investing more in youth.

"With the Conor Hourihane offer, obviously he definitely has the quality to play in this league, even at the age of 33," Liam told FLW.

“We clearly had the finances to sign him, so that wouldn’t really have been an issue.

“But as much experience as he would have brought to the side, I think now we’ve progressed up the leagues as fast as we have, we need to start investing in younger players that have the quality to either be on the brink of the first team or come straight into the first team, and help us consolidate in League One now, instead of signing more experienced players, which is what we’ve done for the last two seasons.”

Conor Hourihane may have worked well for the Red Dragons

There is little doubt that Hourihane, with his wealth of experience both in the Championship and in League One, would have added something to Phil Parkinson's side.

The 33-year-old may even have added some welcome experience and leadership, were it not for Wrexham already carrying something of an ageing squad.

Even without the midfielder, the Welsh club currently has an average age of 27.8 years old. Only Derby County - average age 28 years old - was higher in League One last season.

It clearly worked okay for the Rams, who got promoted to the Championship in second place - with Hourihane in their ranks - but as a club looking to reach new heights, rather than a juggernaut that has dropped down, Wrexham may wish to seek a more sustainable approach.

The club still has significant backing from owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, so they are no paupers, but they're now entering a level where they're no longer the financial heavyweight of the division.

Generating revenue through player sales, rather than burning through cash trying to attract experienced players like Hourihane, who will at most deliver a couple of seasons and leave with little resale value, will likely make the club much more competitive in the long run.

As Liam identifies, Wrexham have jumped through the divisions fast. A change in tact may now ensure they have the strongest base to consolidate their progress, and ready themselves to advance further over the next few seasons. Missing out on Hourihane may prove to be a catalyst for that.