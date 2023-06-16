Wrexham have finally ended their long-awaited return to the English Football League.

The Welsh outfit put the disappointment of the 2021/22 season behind them and went one step further in the 2022/23 campaign, winning the National League.

Now the Red Dragons, under the management of Phil Parkinson and the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, return to League Two as one of the big hitters.

What is the latest Wrexham transfer news?

As they prepare for their EFL return, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news surrounding Wrexham…

Tom O’Connor interest

According to The Mirror, Coventry City are interested in signing Wrexham midfielder Tom O’Connor.

The 24-year-old was an important player for the Welsh outfit last season, scoring seven goals in 32 appearances.

O’Connor is a versatile midfielder who originally came through the ranks at Southampton.

O’Connor is contracted at Wrexham until the summer of 2025 after joining the club from Burton Albion in 2022.

Are Wrexham interested in Curtis Main?

It was reported by the Daily Record, that Wrexham hold an interest in signing forward Curtis Main this summer.

The 30-year-old is known to the EFL having played for the likes of Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town and Oldham Athletic.

Main has been part of the St Mirren side in recent years, helping the club remain a Scottish Premiership side.

The forward netted 12 goals in 74 appearances for the Scottish side and is now a free agent this summer after he rejected a contract offer from the club.

As well as Wrexham there is also said to be interest from the Indian Super League.

Ben Foster signs new contract

The well-known goalkeeper made a surprise return to football last season, when he signed for Wrexham on a short-term deal in March.

He played a significant role in the club winning the National League and therefore gaining promotion.

There was uncertainty if the 40-year-old would continue playing in the 2023/24 season, but it has been confirmed that Foster has signed a one-year deal to remain at the Racecourse Ground.

After signing his new deal, Foster wasted no time in stating that the club should be targeting the League Two title next season.

He told the club’s official Twitter account: "I want to win another trophy.

"I think I've played something like 25 games for Wrexham AFC, I've won the LDV Vans Trophy, I've won the Vanarama National League, and now I want to win League Two, it's as simple as that.

"To be a small part in what is going to turn out to be a big machine in years to come, that's special.

"I can't wait to be a part of it again and see all the fans again next year and bring the good times back to Wrexham because that's where they belong."