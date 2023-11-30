Wrexham are enjoying their first season back in the Football League.

Sitting second in League Two, the Red Dragons are high-flying and have shown why there is so much hype around the Welsh club.

They've not been afraid to splash the cash under their Hollywood owners and January is expected to be no different.

Wrexham AFC 2023/2024 signings Player Name Signed from Loan/Permanent James McClean Wigan Athletic Permanent George Evans Millwall Permanent Liam Hall Bradford Park Avenue Permanent Will Boyle Huddersfield Town Permanent Arthur Okonkwo Arsenal Loan Luke McNicholas Sligo Rovers Loan Steven Fletcher Without Club Permanent

Here is all the latest transfer news surrounding Wrexham AFC.

Pundits make January transfer claim

Speaking to Football League World, ex-footballers Frank Sinclair and Carlton Palmer have revealed they both expect Wrexham to spend big in January.

Sinclair said: "Knowing Phil Parkinson and how he's worked in the past, I don't think he'll just buy players for the sake of buying players. They may well recruit and strengthen in areas that give the squad a little more strength in depth.

"Certainly, if he (Phil Parkinson) goes to the owners and says: 'We might need this and that just to get us through the season'. I'm sure they'll back him like they have done since they took over."

Palmer agrees also believes that Wrexham will open their wallet this window and bolster their squad.

He said "Wrexham have found their feet in League Two, five wins in their last six games, taking them up to second place, five points off the league leaders Stockport. Parkinson’s side are genuine automatic promotion contenders, as I predicted before the start of the season.

"I expect them to invest heavily again in the January transfer window."

Billy Sharp to Wrexham

Billy Sharp appears to be open to a move to Wrexham.

The former Sheffield United and LA Galaxy man has admitted that if an offer was on the table he would be open to a move to North Wales despite taking aim at them during his time with the Blades.

But Sharp has had a U-turn recently as he said on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast that it's something he would consider.

He said: "Wrexham are doing well, fair play to them. I don't hold grudges. If that were one of my better options, why not?"

Six-figure offer ready for Swindon Town midfielder

According to The Football Insider, Wrexham are plotting a six-figure move for Swindon Town midfielder Saidou Khan.

The Welsh side had held a long-term interest in Khan, 27, and tried to sign him on the final day of the last window, but the deal fell through.

The Gambian-born midfielder has impressed in Wiltshire since joining from Chesterfield in 2022.

He has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Robins, chipping in with three assists.

Wrexham are willing to pay in the region of £350,000 as they look to maintain their promotion push this season.