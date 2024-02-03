Highlights Wrexham's signing of Jack Marriott is a statement of intent for their promotion aspirations this season.

The team already has an abundance of attacking talent, including top scorer Paul Mullin.

Marriott brings both quality and experience, having been involved in promotion battles with Peterborough and Derby County.

Wrexham's pulling power proved significant once more in the transfer window after capturing the signature of Jack Marriott from Fleetwood Town.

The Beverley-born striker made the permanent switch to North Wales on Deadline Day, despite reported interest from Oxford United.

He was not the only signing brought in before Thursday's 11pm deadline, with Phil Parkinson's side also bringing in Luke Bolton from Salford City on a contract which runs until the summer of 2026.

Jack Marriott EFL statistics

Marriott began his football career through the youth ranks at Ipswich Town, before making his professional debut for the club against Burnley in 2013.

The forward then departed Portman Road and moved on to Luton Town, where he won both their young player and player of the season awards, as well as finishing as top scorer in his first year with the Hatters.

His success at Kenilworth Road saw him join Peterborough United and his time there included more individual honours, such as featuring in the PFA Team of the Year after scoring 27 goals in Sky Bet League One for the Posh during the 2017-18 campaign.

Marriott also secured Derby County a place in the 2019 Championship play-off Final after scoring two crucial goals in the semi-final against Leeds United.

Since departing Pride Park, he returned to the Posh on a three-year deal, before signing for Fleetwood Town in January 2023.

Over the course of his nine-year career in the EFL, Marriott has made over 300 appearances and is closing in on 100 goals in the Football League.

Jack Marriott EFL statistics as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Peterborough United 114 49 7 Luton Town 91 28 7 Derby County 86 17 9 Fleetwood Town 48 13 2 Sheffield Wednesday 13 0 0 Carlisle United 5 0 0 Colchester United 5 1 0 Ipswich Town 3 0 0 Gillingham 1 0 0

Jack Marriot signing is a statement of intent from Wrexham

The Hollywood-owned Welsh club confirmed the signing of the prolific EFL forward which signifies a real statement of intent for their promotion aspirations this season.

Having secured promotion from the National League last term following a gargantuan battle with Notts County, Wrexham have adapted well to life in League Two following their 15-year absence from the Football League.

And the signing of Marriott confirms that they have every intention of producing back-to-back promotions to continue their rise back up the English football pyramid.

Despite allowing forward Jake Bickerstaff to leave on loan for the remainder of the season to fellow League Two side Accrington Stanley, Parkinson has an abundance of attacking talent at his disposal.

Paul Mullin, who scored 38 goals in their National League campaign last term, has already scored 10 this season and is another experienced EFL player within Wrexham's ranks having previously played for Morecambe and Cambridge United earlier in his career.

They also have the likes of Ollie Palmer, Steven Fletcher, and Sam Dalby who have chipped in with 16 goals between them this season in all competitions, all while having Elliott Lee banging in the goals from midfield - he is Wrexham's top scorer this season with 13.

Parkinson's side are the fourth top scorers in the division also, only behind Crewe Alexandra, Stockport County, and Notts County, but you can't imagine being in that position for long.

Marriott is an established EFL footballer and one that not only brings quality but experience also.

Having been involved in promotion battles during his time with the Posh and Derby County, he will know what it takes to ensure Wrexham continue their fairytale journey up the divisions.