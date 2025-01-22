This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wrexham are closing in on the signing of Ryan Longman from Hull City for £500,000 despite competition from Oxford United.

According to Jason Burt, the Red Dragons are closing in on the signing of the 24-year-old.

The Welsh outfit have reportedly out bid Oxford United to win his signature, with Phil Parkinson looking to boost the club’s promotion chances this season.

Wrexham will be hoping the arrival of Longman can make a positive impact on their pursuit of a top two finish in League One this year.

Ryan Longman - Hull City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 35 (26) 4 (4) 2022-23 37 (19) 2 (1) 2024-25 9 (6) 1 (0) As of January 22nd

Ryan Longman transfer verdict

When asked whether this was a good deal for the club, FLW’s Wrexham fan pundit Liam Grice expects him to play a valuable role under Parkinson.

He believes that the Hull player could be used as more of an attacking option, with Longman able to bring versatility to the squad as a full-back or winger.

“I think Parkinson is just looking for a bit more versatility up front,” Grice told Football League World.

“We’ve got a very rigid system where we’re set, we’re playing with two strikers, a midfielder behind them and two midfielders behind him.

“Obviously, he has played wing-back in the past, but I can’t really see him displacing James McClean and Ryan Barnett given how they’ve played this season, so I do see him as a potentially more attacking option for Parkinson.

“Something to maybe try and change the way he approaches games.

“Obviously, the last couple of fixtures have been a bit tough and we’ve seen a few flaws in his system, but they’ve been able to get out of the problem and it’s all Parkinson.

“I think, as fans, we fully trust his judgement because of what he’s achieved.

“I think for Longman it’s a good move as well.

“He’s moving to a club where he’s definitely going to be valued and Parkinson will put his trust in him to carry on with our push for promotion maybe.”

Wrexham are currently 3rd in the League One table with 51 points from 26 games played.

Longman deal is a sign of Wrexham’s never-ending ambition

A deal worth £500,000 for Longman is a big approach for Wrexham, and shows their unwavering commitment to investing in the team.

Being able to outbid a Championship side is also a sign of how far the club have come in the last few years.

Longman will be an interesting addition for the Welsh outfit, and will give Parkinson a lot of options for how to use him.

While he fell out of favour at Hull, this is still a player with plenty of Championship experience that can have a big impact in the League One promotion battle.