Highlights Wrexham are set to sign James McClean from Wigan for around £250,000.

McClean's signing brings experience and quality to Wrexham's squad. He has won 100 caps for Ireland and was named Player of the Year for Wigan last season.

Wrexham's transfer plans have been relatively quiet, but McClean's signing is a coup. The club is focused on adding quality rather than quantity this summer.

Wrexham are set to complete the signing of James McClean from Wigan Athletic for a 'six-figure sum'.

Wrexham to sign James McClean

The 34-year-old spent the previous campaign with the Latics, and whilst it ended in disappointment as they were relegated from the Championship, the Irishman was one of few to emerge with credit.

McClean was popular among the supporters because of his intensity and passion for the shirt, and he was named as their Player of the Year.

McClean's deal with Wigan had been expiring, but he signed an extension earlier this summer, and was part of the plans ahead of their return to the third tier.

But, it seems he will be linking up with the Red Dragons now, as Irish journalist Daniel McDonnell revealed that he is going to be the latest big-name to join Phil Parkinson’s League Two side.

“James McClean is on the verge of finalising a move to Wrexham, the Football League newcomers funded by Hollywood investment.

"They will pay a six-figure sum to secure his services with the player attracted by the challenge of a completely different project with Wrexham’s high-profile owners determined to secure another promotion at the first attempt."

It has since been claimed that Wrexham will pay around £250,000 to land the former Sunderland man.

How big a signing is this for Wrexham?

There’s no denying that this is a real coup for Wrexham. Since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney came into the club, they have aimed high with recruitment, and there have been many deals that have shocked neutral fans in the past few years.

And, this would be another of those. McClean has won 100 caps for Ireland, he is still in Stephen Kenny’s squad, and, as mentioned, he won Player of the Year for a Championship club last season. So, even at 34, he has a lot to offer on the pitch. From a football perspective, he seems the ideal fit for the left wing-back role, and he will be a constant threat down the flank with his energy and determination.

That experience will also be a big boost as well. Wrexham are going to be a side teams want to beat this season, and there will be a pressure on the group to deliver as they aim for back-to-back promotions. Therefore, adding someone with the know-how of McClean is only going to help the dressing room.

McClean has achieved a lot in the game, and he probably sees this as a good final challenge in his career. He knows the Welsh side are a club with ambition, and there’s every chance it could be another memorable year, which is what he will have been looking for.

Wrexham summer transfer plans

It hasn’t been a very busy window for Wrexham so far, with Will Boyle the main senior addition. Having brought in so many players with Football League experience when they were in the National League, it wasn’t like the squad needed wholesale changes, so that’s to be expected.

But, Parkinson does want more new faces in ahead of the deadline, but it’s clearly a quality over quantity approach this summer for Wrexham.

McClean would fit the bill in terms of adding more quality, and it would be a smart bit of business, with a striker sure to be next on the radar after Paul Mullin’s injury.

Wrexham start their League Two campaign with a home fixture against MK Dons on Saturday.