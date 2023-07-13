When Neil Warnock agreed to stay on as Huddersfield Town manager for one more year, he perhaps already had a good idea of who he wanted to keep around for the 2023-24 season and who he wanted to move on.

There were several clues with his squad selections at the back end of last season, with players such as Jordan Rhodes rarely featuring and it has now emerged that the veteran striker is not in Warnock's plans for the upcoming campaign.

And with Kevin Nagle's takeover becoming official in recent weeks, it may give Warnock more funds than expected to improve his squad going into next season's start date - so more players may now be moved on.

Another individual who is not in Warnock's plans is Will Boyle, who only returned to the Terriers last year having departed five years prior for pastures new.

The 26-year-old played all of his 18 matches last season under the previous permanent and caretaker head coaches that came before Warnock, and when the veteran was re-appointed at the John Smith's Stadium he only got into one matchday squad and was left out of the rest.

Now, Alan Nixon is reporting via his Patreon page that Boyle is next on the agenda when it comes to Warnock's clearout at Town, and there are a whole host of clubs that are willing to sign the former Cheltenham Town centre-back.

One of those is Wrexham, who are yet to make a signing since they romped to the National League title earlier in the year but they are eyeing up Boyle to boost their defensive options.

Boyle is also wanted by the Red Dragons' League Two rivals Stockport County, who are just as ambitious having landed the services of Nick Powell on a three-year deal last week.

League One teams are also interested in Boyle, with both Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood Town in the mix for the defender's services, although the latter's keenness depends on being able to ship out Toto Nsiala to another club.

How did Will Boyle do for Huddersfield last season?

Signed to bolster the defence at the Terriers after five years at Cheltenham Town, Boyle was always going to have to try and prove himself that he could cope with the step up to Championship football.

It never quite worked out though for him in his return to West Yorkshire, and of his 16 league outings for Huddersfield just eight of them were starts - mostly under Mark Fotheringham.

His last appearance came against Stoke City under caretaker manager Narcis Pelach in a 3-0 defeat, in which he was sent off after being showed two bookings, before never being given game-time on the pitch by Warnock following his appointment.

What is Will Boyle's current contract situation with Huddersfield?

Boyle penned a two-year contract with the Terriers when returning last summer, and with no optional extension in there it means that the towering centre-half has less than 12 months remaining on his deal.

Huddersfield however want a fee to let go of Boyle, which shouldn't really be too much of a stumbling block for some of the clubs interested in trying to acquire him but they were perhaps hoping to pick him up on a free transfer.