Wrexham are in the race to earn a third successive promotion as it stands, with the Red Dragons embroiled in a battle for the second automatic promotion spot in League One with Wycombe Wanderers.

Phil Parkinson’s side have reeled the Chairboys back in over recent weeks, with a 1-0 win over their promotional rivals earlier this month giving them momentum ahead of the run-in, as they hold a three-point lead over Mike Dodds’ side, who have a game in hand.

The performances of the frontline have played a huge part in the Welsh side’s run towards the top of the table of late, with the likes of Steven Fletcher, Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez all playing their part in the final third.

The former of the three leads the division in terms of shots on target per 90 this season, with his influence from the bench continuing to prove dividends as the promotion race hots up.

Steven Fletcher’s League One leading Wrexham impact

Having turned 38 this month, Fletcher isn’t a player who is going to be starting each week, but the Scot’s impact after being introduced as a substitute has been massive in Wrexham’s push towards promotion this season.

With seven goals and a single assist, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man has been good value during his 878 minutes of league action so far this season, with the underlying numbers backing that up no end.

The ex-Premier League marksman has proven he still has what it takes to make a difference, with a return of 2.0 shots on target per 90 emphasising what he can do when thrown on towards the end of a game.

Huddersfield Town were the latest side to feel the effect of his goalscoring exploits last month, as he bundled the ball in on the goalline to claim a 1-0 win in Yorkshire in the final 20 minutes, to add to his list of dramatic moments from the current campaign.

Peterborough United, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool can all count themselves as victims of the late, late show that Fletcher regularly treats Wrexham fans to, with winners against the aforementioned trio keeping momentum going around the festive period.

Added to that, a strike way back on the opening game of the season could well prove to be vital come the end of the campaign, as his goal made all the difference in a 3-2 win over Wycombe in August.

Steven Fletcher 24/25 League One stats (FotMob) Appearances 32 Starts 2 Goals 7 Assists 1 Minutes played 878 Shots on target per 90 2.0 As of 26/3/25

That deadly ability to test the goalkeeper in the final throes of the game has come up trumps time and time again during his time at the Racecourse, and that acquisition back in September 2023 has proven to be well worth it as the race for promotion looks set to go down to the wire.

How Steven Fletcher compares to League One hotshots Richard Kone, Jay Stansfield and Louie Barry

With 2.0 shots testing the goalkeeper for every 90 minutes of football played, Fletcher is leading the third tier in that particular metric, with some of the sharpest shooters in the division dragging on his coattails.

Former Stockport County loanee Louie Barry still ranks second with 1.8 shots per 90 testing the goalkeeper, even with the Aston Villa man leaving Edgeley Park back in January, before joining Championship side Hull City for the remainder of the campaign.

Wycombe’s Richard Kone comes next with a return of 1.6, with Fletcher’s teammates Paul Mullin and Jack Marriott also rank highly, with 1.5 and 1.4 respectively proving just how much depth Wrexham have in reserve.

Birmingham City’s main man Jay Stansfield [pictured] finds himself sixth on the list with a return similar to Mullin of 1.4, with 41.6% of the Blues striker’s shots landing somewhere between the posts, and 16 of those ending up in the back of the net.

Despite his advancing years, Fletcher continues to prove his worth in the EFL, and whether promotion is achieved or not, his impact in the dying stages of matches must be forcing the Red Dragons to consider extending his deal this summer.

With his contract within months of ending, the Scottish international’s high-energy introductions have made the world of difference to his side going forward, and there would be few at the club that would begrudge him being given another year in red and white.