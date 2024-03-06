Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan says Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have a lot more work to do to achieve their ambitions for the club.

The Hollywood pair raised eyebrows when they first took over the then non-league outfit in February 2021 as they set a lofty goal of taking the Red Dragons all the way to the Premier League.

However, after winning the National League last season with a record 111 points, they are now in a prime position to gain back-to-back promotions, currently sitting in third place in League Two.

League Two Table (As Of March 4th 2024) Team P GD Points 1 Mansfield Town 34 39 66 2 Stockport County 34 29 63 3 Wrexham AFC 35 19 63 4 Crewe Alexandra 35 15 61 5 Milton Keynes Dons 35 10 58 6 Walsall 35 7 54 7 Gillingham 35 -5 54

One of the main drivers of Wrexham’s success has been the popularity of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary which follows the rookie owners’ exploits.

The Disney+ documentary has significantly boosted the club’s profile overseas, particularly in the US, where thousands of new fans turned out to see the likes of star striker Paul Mullin in the flesh during a tour last summer.

A report in the Daily Mail has even partly credited Wrexham’s popularity with this week’s announcement that the EFL has secured a 40 per cent rise in overseas TV rights.

Simon Jordan says financial costs will rise for Wrexham's owners

Asked whether he believed claims that the club now has more international fans than Championship sides like Leeds and Leicester, Jordan said on talkSPORT: “They probably do because of the nature of the association with a major movie star.

“Let's see how that plays out, because if they manage to get promoted out of League Two this season into League One, that’s where the costs go up, and everything goes up exponentially.

“Let's see how much appetite they've got because we know this is a project that's ostensibly being funded by an underpinning TV deal.

“When it comes that their TV deal only goes so far, and they've got to write out proper cheques, with due respect to the scale of wealth they've got, we'll see how much ambition and how much enthusiasm they’ve got for it.”

In terms of proving their commitment to the Wrexham cause, Reynolds and McElhenney have already shown their credentials in many respects.

Plans for a new 5,500-seat stand at the Kop end of the Racecourse Ground are expected to move forward this summer.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has been well-backed in every transfer window, allowing him to draw big names like James McClean and Steven Fletcher to boost their promotion hopes.

Club director Humphrey Ker also revealed last week that a “big conversation” was due to be held imminently on plans for a new training facility.

Jordan pokes fun at contrasting fame of co-owners

Despite their achievements, Jordan was reserved in his overall praise for the pair, and poked fun at their comparative levels of fame.

He said: “Right now, what they've done is they've turned an ailing Welsh football club into something that people are talking about and well done to them. I have every respect for that.

“But I don't want to go overboard by attributing far too much to them than they necessarily merit.

“They've got huge interest because a lot of people look at Ryan Reynolds. The other fella, he carries his bag, but Ryan Reynolds is the big audience grabber.”

He later added: “I'm not denying in any shape or form the value of Ryan Reynolds’s contribution to Wrexham and the fact that it will have had an uptick in the US because of the fact you've got a major movie star that's got tens of millions of followers having some eyes on the prize.

“When he shuffles off back to polishing his Hollywood star and is no longer interested, we'll see how long that interest stays with Wrexham.”

How long the Hollywood dream lasts at Wrexham remains to be seen, but Jordan’s talkSPORT colleagues Jim White and Danny Murphy couldn’t resist a dig at him after his lengthy rant.

When asked if he was jealous of Reynolds, Jordan admitted: “When you’ve got a major Hollywood movie star that looks like he does, you’ve got to have an element of jealousy.”