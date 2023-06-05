League Two bound Wrexham are interested in signing St Mirren striker Curtis Main, according to the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 05.06.23).

Who is Curtis Main?

The 30-year-old is a striker who has spent the last two seasons at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, playing an important role in the club remaining in the league.

Main has featured for many football teams during his long career, playing for Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town, Doncaster Rovers, Oldham Athletic, and Portsmouth in the EFL alone.

The forward has also appeared for Motherwell, Aberdeen, and St Mirren.

Main joined St Mirren in 2021, and in his two years at the club, he has played 74 times and scored 12 goals.

Main has played in League Two before, making over 50 appearances and scoring eight goals.

Main linked with EFL return

The forward is now linked with a possible return to the EFL, as newly promoted side Wrexham are said to be keen on signing him. The 30-year-old is a free agent this summer after he rejected a contract offer to stay on at St Mirren. The Daily Record are reporting that while Wrexham are keen on the forward, there is also interest from the Indian Super League.

This season Main was a prolific starter for St Mirren, playing 39 times, scoring nine goals, and registering six assists.

Would Main be a good signing for Wrexham?

While having spells in English football, Main has been playing in Scotland since 2018 and, while he’s been scoring goals, he’s never been prolific.

However, the 30-year-old has experience in League Two, and it may be Phil Parkinson’s idea to get his squad full of EFL know-how as they adjust to life away from the National League.

Main is a player that poses a variety of threats in attack, he is mobile enough to get in behind defences, while he has shown in Scotland that he has the physical presence to make him a handful for defenders.

These qualities are what Wrexham have in Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer, so it isn’t a surprise the club has identified Main as a target. For their first season back in the EFL, Main could be a useful addition to their squad.

However, as mentioned, Main isn’t a prolific number nine, so if the club is bringing him in to be that type of player, they may be better off looking elsewhere.