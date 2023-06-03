Wrexham's Hollywood narrative is continuing to write its own script.

After amassing a record-breaking 110 points en-route to lifting the National League title amid fierce competition from eventual play-off winners Notts County, the Red Dragons will not be content with simply making up the numbers in League Two.

Can Wrexham compete for League One status?

Rather unsurprisingly, their ambitions are already steered towards achieving a consecutive promotion to the third tier, which, with the inclusion of significant outfits such as Bolton Wanderers and Derby County, would go some way to growing their ever-increasing profile even more.

Of course, this mission is not without justification, either.

With the powerful cocktail of multi-million investment mixed with significant, and undoubted pull from Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, the Welsh side have routinely proved capable of punching above their weight in the transfer market regarding their divisional status, and will need to do just that if they are to sculpt fairytale dreams into reality once again next season.

Despite this, though, as unlikely as it may seem, figureheads at the Racecourse Ground should also be scanning the archives when it comes to applying the squad surgery to allow Phil Parkinson's team to enforce themselves on League One.

So, while they are now at a level that means they are far above former players, forging a return for Mark Harris may just be the exception given his unlikely future at Cardiff City.

Mark Harris' contract situation at Cardiff City

The aura of uncertainty is all-encompassing at the minute when it comes to Cardiff.

After the club administered the surprising decision to not retain Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi after he guided the side to survival, they are yet to find a replacement nearly three weeks on.

Consequently, this has placed a monumental impact on the contractual scenarios of multiple first team players, with the likes of Connor Wickham, Tom Sang, Joel Bagan and Gavin Whyte all seeing their deals expire this summer alongside Harris.

EFL rulings state that all clubs most submit their retained lists by the end of May, so decisions have been made, though they are yet to be publicised owing to the managerial situation, given that a prospective manager will need to sign off these decisions himself.

While Whyte and Wickham are tipped to seek pastures new regardless, Harris' future is very much up in the air, but Cardiff's next appointment may not fancy him all that much anyway, leaving a potential opening for Wrexham to swoop in and make their move.

Why should Wrexham sign Mark Harris?

A product of the Bluebirds academy, Harris made his professional debut during a 2-1 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Fulham in January 2017, before going on to feature on 92 occasions across all competitions.

Within this time, he has also undertaken three separate loan spells away from the Welsh capital, heading out to Newport County and Port Vale during the 2018/19 campaign prior to joining Wrexham the following season.

More recently, he has established himself as a full Welsh International, earning five caps to date and travelling with the squad to the World Cup back in November.

To the surprise of supporters, he was thrust in from the periphery by then-boss Neil Harris towards the end of 2020, making the bulk of his appearances since, although it would be fair to say that it has not really worked out for him.

He has not started more than 17 times in a single league season, but Harris has not done himself many favours by only scoring three goals apiece in each of the three campaigns where he has been consistently involved with the first-team.

It is evident that the striker cannot be entrusted as a reliable source of goals in the Championship, but the divisional drop-down could bring the best out in him.

On one hand, Harris lacks the pure, natural, instinctive eye for goal that prolific strikers across any division have, but on the other hand, he is a real live wire in the final third, possessing speed, energy and the ability to press high and efficiently, which many League Two defenders who are uncomfortable in possession would struggle to contend with.

The 24-year-old is positionally flexible too, and is not a true out-and-out centre-forward, instead often operating off the shoulder or as a winger.

His age also means that he still has plenty of time to kick on and become a regular starter somewhere, given he is not yet in his prime years.

Sure enough, Harris perhaps is not the marquee name-in-headlights signing that Wrexham fans would wish for, but, at least for the next year or two, he appears a sensible, low-risk option, and would almost certainly be a very useful proposition to have around for their ascent up the footballing ladder.