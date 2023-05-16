Ben Foster has produced the heroics to take Wrexham up from the National League this season - but with the veteran only having a month left on his contract, the club cannot put all of their eggs in one basket.

Foster, a goalkeeper who has had Premier League, continental and international experience, came out of retirement in a shock move to sign for Wrexham to add further dramatisation to the Disney fairytale under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's guidance.

Initial fears were raised that the move could be a PR stunt, but when the former Manchester United keeper saved a stoppage-time Notts County penalty in a crunch clash at the top of the table in April, he propelled himself to stardom in a heartbeat.

But with his signing being short-term, Foster has been rather ominous about where his future lies. On the one hand, he could well sign on again at the Racecourse Ground as Wrexham enter the fourth-tier for the first time in 15 years, which would save the Welsh side any need to look for a new shot stopper. But on the other, he will be turning 41 at the end of next season - and thus he may opt out. However, there is another goalkeeper currently in the Premier League who may be tempted by a move to north Wales - in Aston Villa's Jed Steer.

When did Jed Steer last play for Aston Villa?

Steer signed for Villa in 2013 from Norwich, having made no league appearances for the Canaries, save for two loan spells at Yeovil Town and Cambridge United.

21 years old at the time, Steer went on to make just one appearance in the top-flight for Villa before their relegation at the end of the 2015-16 season - again, heading on loan to Yeovil, Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town.

Acting as back-up, Steer only featured regularly for Villa in 2018-19, and came into the squad as third-choice goalkeeper. But with injuries to Orjan Nyland and Lovre Kalinic, he was thrust into action.

Steer starred for Villa that season, where they won 10 straight league games; and became a penalty shoot-out hero when he saved two penalties against West Brom to send the Villans to Wembley. But despite taking them up under the famous arch vs Derby County, Steer had only made nine appearances in all competitions since.

Why would Jed Steer be tempted by a move to Wrexham?

Of course, you could argue that Steer would be happy to sit on Villa's reserves or bench, although with his last league appearance in the Midlands coming against Chelsea in September 2021 and with his contract running out, he may fancy a switch up as opposed to being sat rotting away.

Wrexham would offer him guaranteed first-team minutes, albeit likely to be on a weaker wage, and that could sway him. Furthermore, an increased media profile thanks to the Red Dragons' worldwide popularity under Reynolds and McElhenney could see him become a cult hero amongst fans in England and the USA as a minimum.

Some goalkeepers go their whole lives without making a series of first-team apperances, but Steer could now be fed up by his lack of game time and may want to strut his stuff in the fourth division.