Jordan Rhodes is one of the most prolific goalscorers the EFL has seen and League One Wrexham should rival Blackpool for his signature.

When you think of those EFL strikers who've been able to master the art of placing the ball in the net, one of the first names that will spring into anyone's mind is Rhodes.

During his prime years, particularly those spent with Blackburn, the Scotsman was able to build a reputation for himself that rivaled few others, and the very mention of his name struck fear into the hearts of opposition fans.

He even had a crack at the Premier League, following a reported £9m move to Middlesbrough back in 2016.

Most recently, the 34-year-old enjoyed a highly successful spell on loan at Blackpool, before finding out that newly relegated League One side Huddersfield Town would not be retaining his services, and as such banished him to the free agent market.

A highly ambitious side such as Wrexham should now jump at the chance to snatch Rhodes away from prying clubs, and seal a deal for a striker who could fire them towards Championship promotion.

Rhodes would be an excellent signing

Some strikers slow down with age, Rhodes does not appear to be one of them.

Jordan Rhodes 23/24 League One stats, per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 29 15 3

He once again displayed his lethal tendency in front of goal, with 15 goals in 29 League One appearances for the Seasiders this season.

The decision by the Terriers to release Rhodes off the back of such a prolific spell, no less in the league Town will be playing in as of next season, is a slightly head-scratching one.

Wages shouldn't be an issue either, as their Hollywood ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have yet to shy away from investing the necessary funds to improve the fortunes of their club.

But whilst Town ponder whether they've made the right decision, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson should be leaving Rhodes' phone ringing off the hook, as he could help form one of the third tier’s most dominant strike forces next season.

A deadly strikeforce could be built

Some fans may be inclined to look at Wrexham's striking options and believe they have enough firepower without Rhodes, and they may well do, but there's no such thing as having too many goalscorers.

League Two goal returns for Wrexham, per FotMob Player Appearances Goals Assists Paul Mullin 38 24 6 Steven Fletcher 33 8 0 Ollie Palmer 39 7 3

There shouldn't be much concern regarding whether Paul Mullin will be able to step up to League One level, the 29-year-old has proven that he's a natural goalscorer at every level he's played at in his career.

But the same can't be said with as much assurance for Steven Fletcher or Ollie Palmer, and Wrexham won't want to over rely on Mullin to score the goals next season.

Parkinson tends to deploy his side with a two up front, and by placing Rhodes next to Mullin, the Welsh side could have the hottest strike pairing in the division.

And so, should the Red Dragons have their eyes set on yet another promotion up the EFL ladder next season, preventing Rhodes heading to what could be a promotion rival would be an excellent start to their summer window as a third tier club.