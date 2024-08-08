Highlights Wrexham are closing in on signing John McAtee.

He scored 15 goals at Barnsley in all competitions last term.

Luton Town are seemingly prepared to let him make another exit.

Wrexham are closing in on the signing of Luton Town attacker John McAtee.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, the promoted side are now in "advanced talks" to get a deal for the player over the line, having seen him shine on loan at Barnsley during the 2023/24 campaign.

At Oakwell, McAtee established himself as a real star, with his goalscoring contributions allowing the Tykes to secure a sixth-placed finish in the race.

John McAtee's 2023/24 campaign at Barnsley (All competitions) Appearances 45 Goals 15 Assists 5

They should have finished higher than sixth, but a final-day setback set up a play-off semi-final tie against Bolton Wanderers.

The South Yorkshire side may have performed well against the Trotters at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, but their win there wasn't enough to take them to Wembley and that cut short McAtee's loan spell by a game.

However, the 25-year-old richly benefitted from his temporary spell at Oakwell and he could have forced his way into the Hatters' first team for the 2024/25 season, following his current club's relegation from the Premier League.

But Rob Edwards' side don't look set to retain him for the upcoming season, although this may not come as a surprise to some considering some of the attacking options they currently have.

Joe Taylor may be closing in on a loan move to Huddersfield Town, but they may be about to make an addition in this area.

That could leave the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow and others all competing for a starting spot - and these options could push McAtee down in the pecking order at Kenilworth Road.

Wrexham close in on John McAtee move

The Welsh side have enjoyed a fairly productive summer transfer window thus far, unsurprisingly.

Arthur Okonkwo, Lewis Brunt, George Dobson, Callum Burton, Sebastian Revan and Dan Scarr have all joined the club permanently, which should allow Phil Parkinson's men to use the loan market quite heavily between now and the end of the summer window.

McAtee looks set to be their next addition, with the League One outfit now described to be in advanced talks to take the player to Wales.

Wrexham should benefit from the signing of John McAtee

McAtee is a very promising player.

He also has experience of competing at the top end of the third tier and with this in mind, he should be an extremely valuable addition for Wrexham.

Parkinson needs to upgrade his squad again following their promotion and McAtee should be an excellent asset, with his goal contributions in the final third likely to be a game-changer during the 2024/25 campaign.

The player should also benefit from this move because it's an exciting time to be at the promoted club, who will be keen to aim for promotion again after securing back-to-back promotions.

The sky seems to be the limit for the Welsh club at this point, so it's no major surprise that McAtee is happy to join them.

It could be argued that he deserves to play in the Championship, but if he isn't going to win much game time at Kenilworth Road, he needs an exit.