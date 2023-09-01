For the last couple of years now, Wrexham have been able to punch above their weight when it comes to snapping up in talent.

They have developed a real knack of purchasing high-profile players respective to their level from teams higher up than them, while beating off competition from teams higher up than them, too.

That has most certainly been the case with ambitious acquisitions such as James McClean, Elliott Lee, Andy Cannon, Ollie Palmer and, most notably, prolific frontman Paul Mullin.

Those statement signings have helped Wrexham return to the fourth tier of English football for the first time since 2008, but naturally, their ambitions are not to simply consolidate in League Two.

Indeed, Wrexham will be vying to surge to promotion in the same enthralling manner that they did so last term, and while they have experienced a more turbulent start to life than many had expected, there is still plenty of time for them to get back on track.

Despite injury to Mullin, they have faced no difficulties in the final third and have scored the most goals in the league with 14 to date, though bizarrely, they also currently have the league's worst defensive record with the same figure.

Wrexham have been guilty of being played through too easily at times, but it looks as though that shortcoming will soon be addressed as they are believed to be closing in on the signing of George Evans from Millwall.

Who is Wrexham's latest signing George Evans?

The 28-year-old is currently on the books at The Den, although he has found regular action hard to come by in recent seasons.

Evans has not started a single league match in the previous two seasons as the Lions have staked bids towards the Championship play-offs, and he played just 14 minutes of football last time out as Gary Rowett's side fell short of a top-six finish at the final few hurdles.

Nonetheless, though, Evans has spent the last seven years of his career playing in the second tier, having also spent prior spells with Derby County and Reading.

The midfielder came through Manchester City's academy and went on loan to Crewe Alexandra and Scunthorpe United before signing for the Royals in 2016.

Wrexham set to sign Millwall's George Evans

This is according to Richard Cawley of the South London Press, who has disclosed that Evans is signing for the Welsh club.

That was followed up as journalist Darren Witcoop revealed that Evans had received interest from undisclosed teams in League One, but decided to sign for Wrexham instead.

Will Millwall's George Evans be a good signing for Wrexham?

The sheer lack of football that Evans has played is a rightful cause for concern, and he will certainly need time to adapt and physically get to grips with Phil Parkinson's high-octane system.

So, it would perhaps be unwise to anticipate an instant impact like we have seen from some of Wrexham's big-name signings in the past, but over the course of the season, his experience will surely prove vital while his steel and aggression will provide the side with a new dynamic in midfield, too.