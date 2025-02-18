EFL podcaster George Elek has suggested Wrexham may have "outgrown" talismanic striker Paul Mullin and backed January signing Sam Smith as a Championship-level striker.

Wrexham's 2-0 win at Northampton Town last Saturday ensured that they kept the pressure on the automatic promotion spots ahead of Tuesday night's clash with fellow top-six outfit Leyton Orient.

Meanwhile, the Red Dragons' January transfer activity, overseen by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, further emphasised their ambitions of helping the club achieve three consecutive promotions from the National League all the way to the Championship.

Phil Parkinson's men not only welcomed the addition of goalscorer Smith but also acquired the services of fellow striker and former England international Jay Rodriguez, as well as Ryan Longman, who joined from Championship side Hull City.

Adding more firepower has come as a result of Mullin's struggles this term. The 30-year-old has been outstanding since he dropped out of the EFL to join Wrexham in 2021 – scoring 100 goals in his first three seasons at the club as he helped them climb from the National League to League One – but has struggled this term after starting the season with an injury.

Wrexham's number 10 has five goals in 30 appearances this term and it looks like the club has moved to replace him in January.

Wrexham may move on from Paul Mullin but January signing Sam Smith is the future

Elek said on Not The Top 20 Podcast: "It feels like Smith is a pretty smart signing for me, for Wrexham.

"When you look at their attacking talent, Steven Fletcher has done okay in moments, (Jack) Marriott is okay when he's fit, which isn't that often.

"It feels like the Paul Mullin, Wrexham story (is coming to an end).

"Maybe they have outgrown him now.

"He's been unable to really force his way into the side (and) when he has, he hasn't really looked the player that he was for them, and he kind of shoots from anywhere.

"And then Ollie Palmer, again, is someone who I think they're kind of leaving behind.

"It feels like Smith is that signing of someone to get them to where they want to go, obviously (their) next step is (to become) a mid-table Championship side.

"He's a cut above what they already have and that was shown with the first goal (against Northampton).

"I think he's a Championship striker, despite him being terrible when he played for us (Oxford United)."

New Wrexham signing Sam Smith could have what it takes to replace Paul Mullin and perform in the Championship

The Red Dragons signed Smith in the hope that his goal-scoring efforts can replace Mullin's output from previous years and fire them towards the Championship, as he had notched 11 goals in 25 League One appearances for former club Reading this campaign.

From that point of view, Parkinson and co. have seemingly already made the right choice in purchasing the forward's services, as he has already scored one goal in just two third-tier outings for his new club.

But under the ownership of Reynolds and McElhenney, the Red Dragons have lofty ambitions of performing well in the Championship next term, should they achieve promotion.

Sam Smith 2023/24 League One stats Appearances 34 Starts 32 Goals 15 Assists 1

Smith has arguably proven that he has what it takes to help Parkinson's men do just that, as he has comfortably reached double figures for goals in League One over the last four seasons with both Cambridge United and Reading.