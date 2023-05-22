As Wrexham look to build a squad capable of mounting a challenge akin to what Stockport have achieved this season in League Two, they should look no further than a former centre-forward on a free transfer to add to their experienced striking options.

Since leaving North Wales after just one season in 2015, it would be fair to suggest that Louis Moult has endured a career of mixed fortunes.

The now 31-year-old had his best goalscoring return way back in the 2015/16 season for Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership , with 38 goals in 84 appearances, but since returning south of the border, goals have been few and far between.

How would the move benefit Louis Moult?

Despite spells in the Championship and League One with Preston North End and Burton Albion, Moult has lacked any consistent game time over the past three seasons, and a return to Wrexham to join the 'Hollywood Fairytale' would give him the chance to regain fitness and form simultaneously.

Having one of his most successful seasons in front of goal at the Red Dragons, even though it was eight seasons ago means that should a return to the club take place, the experienced forward would already have the fans onside and eager for him to revitalise his career.

League Two could also be the ideal division for Moult to prove himself, as five out of the last six teams to make the step up from the National League to the EFL have established themselves in League Two as a minimum. His experience could then help change the complexion of Wrexham's season as a whole, allowing for a potential promotion or play-off push, rather than merely consolodating.

All top three scorers in the division in 2022/23 are all in a similar age bracket and, like Moult have played at a higher level. The physicality of League Two and having the knowhow of when to be in the right place at the right time would suit him down to the ground, alongside the quality of players around him and the service they provide , such as Anthony Forde and Elliott Lee.

Why should Wrexham make a move for Moult?

With the well publicised contract extension given to lower league goalscorer extraordinaire Paul Mullin - who fired in 32 goals for Cambridge during his last League Two season - as well as Ollie Palmer, adding Moult to the attacking ranks at the Racecourse Ground on a free transfer would be a savvy piece of transfer business by Phil Parkinson, having been released by Burton Albion.

It would also give the newly-promoted sides one of the most potent attacks in the division, a requirement needed if they are to mount a serious challenge of back-to-back promotions through to the third tier.