Highlights Wrexham's promotion success paves the way for a return to League One for the first time in 19 years. Exciting times ahead.

Phil Parkinson's experience and aim to strengthen the squad for League One could lead to an interest in the released Sean Raggett.

Despite already impressive defensive stats, Wrexham considering Raggett can strengthen and secure further success in their upcoming League One campaign.

Having secured promotion with two games to spare upon their return to the Football League, Wrexham's planning for a return to League One will already be in full motion.

The Red Dragons secured promotion back to the third tier in some style, putting six past Forest Green Rovers to earn back-to-back promotions for the first time in the club's history, returning to the division they were relegated from 19 years ago.

And while the players are enjoying a return trip to Las Vegas as they did following their National League triumph last year, Phil Parkinson will have his eyes firmly set on improving his squad ahead of the new campaign.

It will be the first time that the 56-year-old has managed at this level, having earned promotion with Bolton Wanderers during the 2016/17 season, and will be hopeful of adding another League One accolade to his CV, having done so previously with Colchester United.

He knows what is needed to succeed at this level, and he may be interested in a player that has just been released by the side who were crowned champions of the division last month.

Sean Raggett released at Portsmouth following the end of his contract

After securing their return to the Championship, Portsmouth were able to announce their retained list ahead of the new season.

The club confirmed that 10 players would be leaving Fratton Park in the summer, with the likes of Joe Rafferty, Lee Evans and Josh Martin among the high-profile names to feature.

But another player who will be highly sought after is defender, Sean Raggett. The 30-year-old initially joined Pompey on loan back in 2019, but made his move permanent the following season following his release from Norwich City.

Across a four-year spell on the South Coast, Raggett made nearly 250 appearances for the club, 44 of which came this season during John Mousinho's first full term at the helm.

Sean Raggett's 2023/24 Portsmouth statistics as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Apps 44 Goals 3 Clean sheets 15 Minutes played 3,196 Pass accuracy 82.1% Duels won 70.8% Aerial duels won 73.5% Dribbled past 9

During his time at Fratton Park, the defender has become a firm fans' favourite, with his commanding displays in the back-line earning praise from supporters, evident as he picked up the club's Player of the Year award during the 2021/22 season.

While he would have been a valuable asset for Mousinho to take into the Championship next term, Raggett can certainly be someone elses gain, with the Stok Cae Ras a possible destination for the 30-year-old during the summer.

Phil Parkinson will be aware of Sean Raggett's release ahead of the League One season

Despite other clubs announcing their retained lists, Wrexham are one of few who have yet to confirm who will remain in North Wales next season.

A number of players will become free agents this summer, including goalkeepers Mark Howard and Rob Lainton, defenders Callum McFadzean, Ben Tozer, Aaron Hayden and Jordan Tunnicliffe, utility man James McClean, captain and midfielder Luke Young - the longest serving player in the squad - and striker Steven Fletcher.

And revealing to the Wrexham Leader, executive director Humphrey Ker expects a high turnover of players coming in and out of the club during the summer transfer window.

Wrexham were among the best attacking and defensive unit in League Two last term, Parkinson will still want to make improvements and Raggett will be an option he may wish to explore.

Having made 198 appearances at this level, he will provide an experienced head in the Reds' defence, and his towering presence will make him a dependable option to try and secure a third promotion in as many seasons.

The Welsh side are already exploring the possibility of improving their defensive options, with Arthur Okonkwo, a name mentioned, having impressed on loan for Arsenal this season.

And should Raggett and the Gunners keeper join, it provides a solid spine for the club to build on heading into their first campaign back in League One since the 2004/05 term.

The former Pompey defender is bound to be of interest to many in the division, but with Wrexham's financial pull, they may be the front runner for his signature.