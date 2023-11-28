Highlights Wrexham are planning to sign midfielder Saidou Khan from Swindon Town in the January transfer window.

Khan has made 55 appearances for Swindon since joining in 2022, helping them to a tenth-place finish in League Two last season.

It is though Wrexham are willing to pay £350,000 to sign the 27-year-old when the market reopens.

Wrexham are plotting a move to sign Swindon Town midfielder Saidou Khan in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Welsh club are ready to pay a six-figure fee to sign the 27-year-old.

How has Khan done at Swindon Town?

After spending the majority of his career so far working his way up the divisions in non-league football, Khan finally made the step-up to the EFL in the summer of 2022.

That came with a move to Swindon, joining from National League side Chesterfield, for an undisclosed fee.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 55 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club, scoring once in that time, in a 5-0 league win over Grimsby Town back in January.

The Gambian helped the Robins to a tenth place finish in the fourth-tier of English football last season, and it now seems as though his form is starting to attract from elsewhere in the division.

Could Wrexham sign Saidou Khan?

According to this latest update, Wrexham are planning to make a move for Khan when the transfer window reopens in January.

It is claimed that the Welsh club made a move to sign the Swindon midfielder back on the final day of the summer transfer window, only for that deal to fall through.

However, as long-term admirers of the 27-year-old, the Red Dragons are expected to make a fresh attempt to sign him again, at the turn of the year.

It is thought that Wrexham are willing to pay a fee in the region of £350,000 for the signing of Khan, as they look to maintain their push for a second consecutive promotion.

As things stand, there will be just six months remaining on Khan's contract with Swindon come January, meaning that window will be their last chance to cash in on the midfielder.

Where are Wrexham and Swindon in League Two?

Following their promotion from the National League at the end of last season, Wrexham have made an excellent start to life back in the Football League.

Phil Parkinson's side currently sit second in the League Two standings, with 36 points from 19 league games so far this season.

Swindon meanwhile, sit tenth in the fourth-tier table, having taken 27 points so far, meaning they are just two points adrift of the play-off places.

Current League Two Standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 2nd Wrexham 19 +11 36 10th Swindon Town 19 +6 27 As of 28th November 2023

Would Saidou Khan be a good signing for Wrexham?

The signing of Khan could be a good one for Wrexham to make if they do get it done.

Since making the move to Swindon last summer, the midfielder has been a useful and important presence in the centre of the park for the Robins, showing he is more than capable of holding his own at this level.

As a result, he could certainly be a useful presence for Phil Parkinson's side, and not only would it strengthen their squad, but it would weaken that of a rival as well.

So with that in mind, it does seem as though this is a move that could be well worth pursuing for Wrexham, once the window opens again at the turn of the year.