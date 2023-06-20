Following their promotion from the National League with a record total points of 111, all eyes are on Wrexham as they return to the EFL for the first time in 15 years.

The money behind the Red Dragons from Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has been game-changing, with a Disney+ series gaining them hundreds and thousands more fans across the world and their signings have been ambitious and eye-catching in non-league.

Wrexham however are yet to make their mark in the transfer window just yet, with it being open for nearly a week now, but it hasn't taken long for them to be linked with players who have been plying their trade at a much higher level.

Wrexham eyeing up Nick Powell

According to a report from The Mirror, a swoop for Stoke City attacking midfielder Nick Powell is being considered by the Wrexham hierarchy as he gets set to become a free agent.

Powell appeared on Stoke's released list at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, bringing his four-year association with the Potters to an end.

And Reynolds, McElhenney and manager Phil Parkinson are looking into bringing the 29-year-old to the Racecourse Ground in what would be a marquee signing for a League Two outfit.

How did Nick Powell perform for Stoke in the 2022-23 season?

Powell's career have been blighted by injury and fitness issues, which came to light once again during the 2022-23 campaign.

He had several periods on the sidelines, managing just 26 appearances in all competitions with four goals to his name, and by the time he was fit for the final eight matches of the season he was not a regular starter anymore under Alex Neil.

That led to the decision to release Powell at the end of his contract, which will come to a conclusion at the end of this month, having scored 28 goals in 119 appearances in his Stoke career.

Is Nick Powell a realistic signing for Wrexham?

Considering his injury record, Championship clubs may not be wanting to take a punt on Powell - especially as he would have been a high earner at Stoke.

However, his City departure means he will not be able to command the same kind of wage so he will have to lower his sights in-turn - he could still be a feasible addition at Wrexham though.

Powell wouldn't drop to League Two for any club, but Wrexham isn't too far from his hometown of Crewe and Powell is believed to be a bit of a homebird, with all of his permanent clubs being in the North West of England or on the border.

Should he move to Wrexham then Powell would be a very big fish in their pond and it's a move he should definitely consider