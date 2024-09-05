Wrexham AFC have enjoyed an excellent start to life back in League One after an exile of nearly 20 years.

The Red Dragons continued their unbeaten run with an impressive 2-0 away win at Peterborough United last weekend, putting them second in the table behind familiar rivals Stockport County.

That Phil Parkinson's side have adapted so quickly should not be a surprise given the club's positive recruitment over the summer, with former Charlton Athletic captain George Dobson being one of the early standout performers.

However, one of the manager's non-league acquisitions is also picking up the plaudits after some exciting displays at right wing-back, including against the Posh.

Here FLW looks at why the signing of Ryan Barnett from Solihull Moors while Wrexham were in the National League is proving to be a good piece of business.

League One table (as of 2/9/24) Position Team Played Points 1. Stockport County 4 10 2. Wrexham 4 10 3. Birmingham City 4 10 4. Lincoln City 4 9 5. Huddersfield Town 4 9 6. Charlton Athletic 4 9

Barnett has fought hard to rise back up the leagues

Barnett first arrived at Wrexham for an undisclosed fee in February 2023 when they were battling Notts County for the National League title.

The 24-year-old has made an impressive start during the club's current campaign in the third tier, despite previously being deemed not good enough for that level by boyhood club Shrewsbury Town.

Barnett has had to work hard to climb back up the divisions after initially joining Solihull in the summer of 2021 following his release by Salop.

It was there that he caught Parkinson's eye whilst playing for Wrexham's non-league rivals.

Since joining the Red Dragons, Barnett has grown in confidence and scored his first goals for the club at the tail end of last season.

They included a stunning volley during an emphatic 6-0 win over Forest Green Rovers as they confirmed promotion from League Two in April, and he has picked up where he left off this term.

Barnett was a key figure marauding down the wing as Wrexham beat Peterborough, who finished fourth in League One last season, thanks to goals from Jack Marriott and Max Cleworth.

One of their best moves of the match came in the 70th minute when Barnett made a lightning-quick run from just outside his own penalty area to the edge of his opponents' box in around eight seconds.

He followed it up with a superb cross to the feet of Wrexham talisman Paul Mullin for what looked like a certain third goal.

Somehow, the second half substitute fired off target, but it was still a fantastic passage of play which perfectly showcased Barnett's threat in attack.

His defensive attributes were also evident as he won several ground duels to ensure his side kept a clean sheet, helping them get one over on former Wrexham midfielder Darren Ferguson in the Posh dugout.

Wrexham co-owner sings Barnett's praises

Barnett's early season form has not gone unnoticed and was even picked up by Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney.

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator singled out the player's display against Reading in a 3-0 victory at the Racecourse during the previous weekend.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, the Hollywood actor said: "Ryan Barnett = Poetry."

It came after Barnett's pinpoint cross led to the Red Dragons' first goal against the Royals as Ollie Palmer headed home from close range, and he was also heavily involved in Elliott Lee's second.

That his performances are being lauded by one of the club's owners is yet another cause for celebration for the wing-back.

Wing-back's displays come despite increased competition

One of the driving forces behind Barnett's recent displays could be the increased competition he's facing to keep his starting role.

Aston Villa's Sebastian Revan was one of Parkinson's most eye-catching summer signings and was widely expected to displace the former Solihull man at right wing-back.

However, while Revan was preferred as an outlet during Wrexham's goalless draw at Bolton in mid-August, it's Barnett who has enjoyed the most starts so far this season.

If Barnett is able to keep performing like he did against Peterborough, then there's every chance he will become an irreplaceable fixture in Parkinson's team.

He was in fine form against the Posh at London Road, meaning his manager is currently reaping the rewards for putting his faith in his non-league charge.

Parkinson will be hoping that continues in the long-term as he aims to achieve an unprecedented third successive promotion.