Phil Parkinson has issued a heartfelt message of support to the Wrexham owners.

Parkinson was awarded at the Football Writers Association Northern Writers awards on Sunday night.

The Wrexham boss has done an impressive job with the club, steering them towards promotion back to League Two last season.

The Welsh outfit earned a record 111 points last season as they clinched the National League trophy on their way back into the EFL.

Wrexham have earned worldwide fame due to their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

What has Phil Parkinson said about the Wrexham owners?

Parkinson highlighted the moral support that he receives from the club’s ownership, citing it as an example of their great leadership.

He believes that this is just as important as the financial support that Reynolds and McElhenney have shown during their time at the club.

“Every promotion or title or cup you win as a manager is hard, it’s really, really, really tough,” said Parkinson, via Ian Dennis on Twitter.

“It’s tight dividing lines all the time, and you need really good people alongside you and, with the glitz and the glamour of the Hollywood owners — that’s great — but Rob and Ryan are really genuine people.

“Honestly, they’ve been so supportive to me and Steve Parker, I’m sure Steve will back me up on that.

“Not only financially, if we need to get a player in, but also moral support every time they come over, or if we’ve had a bad result.

“We got beaten 5-0 at Stockport a few months ago, the first text I got was Rob McElhenney saying ‘Phil, we’re right behind you, we’re right with you,’ and that means as much as being supported financially.”

Wrexham lost just three games last season as they earned top spot in a tight title race, going up against Notts County.

The Red Dragons finished just four points clear of Notts County as both clubs ultimately earned promotion back to League Two.

Parkinson is now looking to lead the club to yet another promotion, with the team currently sitting third in the League Two table.

The gap to fourth place Mansfield Town is just one point after 16 fixtures, although Mansfield have a game in hand.

Parkinson’s side have 30 points, and sit just five behind leaders Stockport County.

Wrexham also progressed to the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Mansfield last weekend.

Next up for the Red Dragons is a clash with Gillingham on 11 November.

Can Wrexham earn League Two promotion this season?

The ambition that Reynolds and McElhenney have shown with the club since taking over has been part of the appeal for so many supporters and neutral observers.

This ambition could lead to back-to-back promotions, with Parkinson’s side in a good position to compete for a top three spot.

Their current form is very impressive, so if they can keep that up then there is every chance they’ll earn a spot in League One.

But there is still a lot of the season left to go, so it is too early yet to suggest they will definitely get over the line.