Wrexham AFC manager, Phil Parkinson, has provided an injury update on Arthur Okonkwo, who has been sidelined since early November.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper joined the Red Dragons in the summer, after impressing for the club in an initial loan spell last season. Whilst he started the season strongly, Okonkwo suffered a broken wrist in a 1-0 victory over Mansfield Town on 9th November.

The shot-stopper was initially ruled out of action for six weeks, but Parkinson has reported that it will still be "a while" until Okonkwo will return. Wrexham find themselves in a goalkeeping crisis, with both Okonkwo and Callum Burton injured, leaving just Mark Howard available.

Following a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers, the Hollywood club's manager spoke to The Leader. When asked about the injuries sustained by his goalkeepers, the 57-year-old said: "Arthur's going to be a while.

"There's no problem with the bone and the way it's healed, which is great.

"I don't want to put a date on it really. Let's just see how he progresses over the next week or so.

"Mark's been brilliant. His kicking and his all-round calmness was superb against Bristol Rovers."

In a difficult promotion race, the Reds missed the chance to close the gap to Wycombe Wanderers, following their 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Friday evening. Injuries to both Wrexham's first-choice and number-two have hurt the promotion-chasers, but Parkinson will be relieved that the January transfer window is right around the corner.

Wrexham could sign a goalkeeper in January

With backup keeper, Burton, set to miss the rest of the season due to a thigh injury, the Dragons are seriously light in the goalkeeping department. It must've come as a shock to Howard that he'd be pulling on a Wrexham shirt again at the age of 38.

Before Burton's injury, it'd been 12 months since the Southwark-born man had stepped onto the pitch. Despite this, in his four games so far, Howard has kept two clean sheets and only conceded three goals.

But, with Burton likely out for the rest of the season, and no ETA on Okonkwo's return, Parkinson may be tempted to dip into the loan market in January.

A short-term addition to provide some depth, should Howard pick up an injury or suspension, would be a wise move for the immediate future. Of course, the Reds will be one goalkeeper light for the rest of the season, which means they will need someone to fill the backup role when Okonkwo returns.

Loaning a keeper would be their best bet, to provide competition and cover for Howard, and also for Okonkwo when he returns. This also prevents further worries, should injuries plague Wrexham's goalkeeping department again.