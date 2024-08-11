Wrexham have opened talks with Sheffield Wednesday over a move for 32-year-old striker Michael Smith, according to reports.

Football Insider have reported that the South Yorkshire outfit are open to offers for Smith after falling down the pecking order at Hillsborough following the arrival of the likes of Ike Ugbo.

Smith featured regularly from the bench for Danny Rohl's side last season, but after the club's summer business has seen them strengthen in attack, the veteran is likely to feature less often this season.

The 32-year-old sees his contract at Hillsborough expire next summer, so this is likely Wednesday's final chance to cash in on Smith for a transfer fee, and League One newcomers Wrexham are keen to bring him to the Racecourse.

Wrexham interested in transfer deal for Michael Smith

Wrexham played their first League One game since May 2005 on Saturday evening, sealing a 3-2 victory over Wycombe Wanderers at the Racecourse Ground, so scoring goals doesn't seem like it'll be a problem for Phil Parkinson's side - especially with a plethora of striker options that include Paul Mullin, Steven Fletcher, Ollie Palmer and Jack Marriott.

However, Smith is vastly experienced in the third tier of English football, and would guarantee Wrexham extra goals at this level, so he'd be a shrewd signing for the Red Dragons.

The 32-year-old Wednesday man has played 257 games at League One level, scoring 75 goals and registering 29 assists, and Parkinson is keen to add that sort of experience to his ranks.

Wednesday signed Smith ahead of their 2022/23 League One campaign and the Wallsend-born striker played a pivotal role in helping them win promotion to the Championship, scoring 20 goals in all competitions, including 16 in the league, and one in the play-offs as the Owls completed a dramatic comeback against Peterborough United in the semi-final.

This shows that Smith is a proven goalscorer at this level, and it's easy to see why Wrexham want to sign him.

Phil Parkinson already has plenty of strikers to choose from, but adding someone like Smith's quality to their ranks would give them extra depth and someone with genuine League One nous which will come in handy throughout a long campaign.

It's well-documented that Wrexham are a very ambitious club, as seen by winning two consecutive promotions, and Smith's signing would be yet another statement of intent.

Michael Smith moving to Wrexham makes sense for all parties

With just a year left on his deal at Hillsborough, it makes sense for Sheffield Wednesday to cash in, especially with Smith likely to only play a bit-part role, and a move to Wrexham will give him the chance to play regular football.

At 32, Smith will want to be playing regularly at this stage of his career instead of being sat on the bench, and a move to Wrexham would clearly be an exciting one.

Michael Smith's time at Sheffield Wednesday - Transfermarkt Season Division P G A 2022/23 League One 49 20 8 2023/24 Championship 34 4 0

The Red Dragons' owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have transformed the side from North Wales into one of the most ambitious clubs in the country, and the project at the Racecourse would be an exciting prospect for Smith to be part of.

A move to Wrexham makes perfect sense for Smith, and he'll be looking to seal another promotion from the third tier if he makes the move to North Wales.