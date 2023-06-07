Spending 15 years in England's fifth-tier, Wrexham AFC are back in the Football League and will have their eyes set on enjoying another successful campaign.

Agonizingly missing out on promotion on a couple of occasions over the last decade and a half, the North Wales club have finally achieved promotion and are preparing their squad for the higher level of football.

The club's Hollywood takeover has certainly paved the way for the Red Dragons to succeed, with Wrexham emerging as an attractive destination for players who were previously out of reach.

The likes of Elliot Lee, Paul Mullin and Ben Tozer, amongst others, all proved to be fantastic at National League level, whilst Ben Foster came in during the latter stages of the campaign and played his part in helping Wrexham seal the title.

Could Wrexham lure Ben Foster to another season at the Racecourse?

The former England international confirmed an end to his playing career in September last year, however, a call from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney managed to force him out of retirement.

Now 40, Foster penned down a short-term deal at the Racecourse in late March, with an injury to Rob Lainton forcing the Red Dragons to scan the market for a new shot-stopper.

Enjoying an impressive stint in North Wales, which included a dramatic stoppage time penalty in what was one of, if not the best game in fifth-tier history, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is keen to keep hold of the vastly-experienced goalkeeper.

A report from TEAMtalk has suggested that the club has convinced Foster to sign fresh terms and that an agreement is close to coming to fruition.

How big of a coup would it be if Ben Foster signed fresh terms at Wrexham?

When going into a new division, of course, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the thought of being able to lure a higher calibre of player, but ultimately, keeping the squad together is vitally important.

Foster has amassed fantastic experience during his career, both domestically speaking and on the international stage too, all of which could be vital on the pitch and in the dressing room.

An evident character with so much ability, you cannot help but feel that this would be a fantastic bit of business for the Red Dragons to complete.

The level of ambition will be high next season and this would be a positive step in what Wrexham fans will view as a promotion-pushing campaign.