The League Two season looks set for a thrilling conclusion, with the automatic promotion race, play-off picture and relegation battle still yet to be decided.

Both Wrexham and Stockport County look set for a battle to finish inside the top three at the end of the season, with both sides squaring off against each other on the final day of the season.

Meanwhile, Notts County are on course for an unfamiliar mid-table finish, despite an excellent start to the season. A run of six games without a win has derailed their chances of a place in the play-offs under Stuart Maynard.

With the campaign coming to an end, teams will already be looking ahead to next season and bolstering their squads, whatever division they find themselves in. A number of players have been signed throughout the campaign, but which club has the highest squad value in League Two?

With the help of Transfermarkt, we take a look at where Notts County, Stockport County and Wrexham all rank within the division in terms of the highest-valued squad.

Related Ipswich Town could look to League Two for Leif Davis replacement: View Ipswich Town should have MK Dons defender Joe Tomlinson on their radar in case Leif Davis departs.

Wrexham and Stockport top the rankings as the most expensive squad in League Two

It is no surprise that Hollywood-owned Wrexham sit top of the table with the highest valued in League Two.

Following their promotion from the National League last term, Parkinson's side welcomed seven new faces to the Stok Cae Ras, continuing to follow their model of adding experienced players from the higher divisions. They welcomed the likes of James McClean, Steven Fletcher, and Will Boyle to North Wales in the summer window.

They bolstered their ranks even further in the most recent January window, securing the signings of Jack Marriott from Fleetwood Town and Luke Bolton from Salford City.

Stockport were another side that were busy in the summer window, wanting to build on the solid foundations they laid in their first season back in League Two since 2011.

Dave Challinor's side predominantly secured acquisitions on free transfers, but were able to bring immense quality into the building. To name a few, Jordan Smith from Nottingham Forest, Nick Powell from Stoke City and Louie Barry, on loan from Aston Villa, were just some of the names welcomed to Edgeley Park in the summer.

When looking at the squad values in League Two, both are a considerable way ahead of those below them, but there are a few surprise names among the top end of the table.

Relegation-threatened Colchester United and Forest Green Rovers both sit within the top five of the standings, with Crewe Alexandra and Doncaster Rovers making up the top seven.

League Two's highest valued teams this season as per Transfermarkt Team Squad size Average age Foreign players Total market value Wrexham 29 28.2 11 €7.85m Stockport County 32 25.7 9 €7.20m Colchester United 29 24.5 3 €6.40m MK Dons 26 24.5 7 €6.38m Forest Green 34 24.7 15 €5.98m Crewe Alexandra 26 23.8 5 €5.23m Doncaster Rovers 33 25.5 9 €5.13

Notts County rank in mid-table for the highest valued squad

Upon the Magpies' return to the Football League, a number of players were brought in by former boss, Luke Williams, with the hopes of achieving back-to-back promotions.

Their first statement of intent was made early in the window, welcoming Jodi Jones back to Meadow Lane after a successful loan spell during their National League success the season before. The Maltese winger signed after being released by Oxford United.

But Notts would go one better during the window, seeing former academy graduate, David McGoldrick, return to his boyhood club on a free transfer from Derby County. Dan Crowley would also join the Magpies from Morecambe with Aidan Stone signing from Port Vale.

The winter window saw two more arrivals in the East Midlands, with midfielder Scott Robertson joining from Fleetwood Town along with Alassana Jatta, who signed from Danish side Viborg. Lewis Macari also signed a permanent deal in December having joined Notts on loan from Stoke City at the start of the season.

While with the personnel added to their squad, along with the likes of Macaulay Langstaff and Matty Palmer already at Meadow Lane, you would predict the Magpies to be among the higher-valued squads in the division. However, that is not the case.

According to Transfermarkt, Notts are placed just outside the top 10 and one place behind East Midlands rivals, Mansfield Town.

Maynard's squad valued at around €4.78 million, with the majority of their first-team squad from their National League success last term remaining at the club.

Bradford City and Gillingham are the other two teams ahead of the Magpies in the standings, just slightly ahead of AFC Wimbledon, who make up the top half of the table.

In terms of the lower-ranked sides in the division, Sutton United sit bottom of the standings with a valued squad of €3.35 million, closely followed by Crawley Town, Harrogate Town and Harrogate Town.