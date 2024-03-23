The battle for promotion in League Two is getting intense as we approach the final stages of the season.

The fourth division has enjoyed an exciting campaign, and it is still unclear which teams will be going up to League One next year.

Attendances have also been quite impressive this year, with the rise of Wrexham attracting a lot of attention to the fourth tier of English football.

But Notts County’s promotion back to League Two has also brought a lot of eyes to the division.

Meanwhile, Bradford City remain a huge side competing at this level, bringing in impressive attendance figures in their own right.

Here we compare how the three clubs compare for home attendance in League Two so far this season (all figures from WorldFootball)…

Bradford City’s average home attendance

The Bantams have the highest average attendance in the entirety of League Two once again this season.

Valley Parade can house as many as 25,000 people, which makes it the second biggest ground in the fourth tier.

Only MK Dons have a bigger home ground, with Stadium MK capable of a 30,500 attendance.

Bradford City, Wrexham, Notts County average home attendance - figures from WorldFootball.net Club Average home attendance Stadium Capacity Bradford City 17,355 25,136 Wrexham 11,041 12,600 Notts County 11,030 20,229

Bradford are averaging 17,355 supporters at their home league games this season, which is not quite full capacity but close enough at this level to still be impressive.

Especially in comparison to MK Dons, who are averaging 6,483 supporters at their games, which is a much smaller proportion of their home stadiums.

Bradford had the highest average attendance in each of the previous two post-pandemic seasons too, with 15,450 (2021/22) and 17,767 (2022/23) respectively.

Wrexham’s average home attendance

Wrexham are a club on the rise at the moment, having gained promotion from the National League last year.

Phil Parkinson’s side are aiming for a place in League One for next year, and currently occupy an automatic promotion place.

The Welsh outfit has the second-highest average attendance in League Two this season.

The club is bringing in 11,041 people per game on average, with the Racecourse Ground capable of housing up to 12,600 supporters.

It is no surprise that Wrexham are close to filling their home ground each week, with the team in a tight battle for a top three spot and back-to-back promotions.

Notts County’s average home attendance

Notts County are also on the rise, having come up from the National League in the last year along with Wrexham in what was an exhilarating promotion battle.

However, it has been a disappointing second half of the term for the Magpies, with the team slipping into the bottom half of the table.

But supporters have still been out in full force to support the side this campaign, with the club averaging a home attendance of 11,030, the third highest at this level.

Meadow Lane has a capacity of up to 20,229, so the potential is there for an even greater average attendance if the team can turn around its poor recent form to get back on an upwards trajectory.

Even if a promotion battle couldn’t be sustained into 2024, there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the club’s future.