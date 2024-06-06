Highlights Barnsley have signed Conor Hourihane, with the midfielder becoming a player-coach.

Hourihane has expressed his delight at returning to Oakwell.

He turned down a "big offer" from Wrexham to return to his former club.

Promoted League One side Wrexham missed out on the signing of Conor Hourihane after he decided to sign for Barnsley, according to Leon Wobschall.

The Tykes will be glad to win this transfer race, as they look to secure a Championship return at the third time of asking.

Having reached the third-tier play-offs two seasons in a row, a top-two finish would be preferable for them as they look to avoid play-off heartbreak again.

Unfortunately for them, they missed out on re-appointing Michael Duff, who ended up making the move to fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield Town in the end.

But they have managed to seal a reunion with Hourihane, who was a real asset during a two-year spell at his last club Derby County.

Conor Hourihane's time at Derby County (2022-24) (All competitions) Appearances 98 Goals 13 Assists 19

Even though this is a good signing, the Tykes will know better than anyone else that there is still plenty of work for them to do in the transfer market if they are to be competitive at the top end of the division next term.

Not only have their former loanees left, with John McAtee and Liam Roberts playing an important part for the South Yorkshire side last season, but they will also lose Nicky Cadden, Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and Jordan Williams when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Hourihane's arrival must mark the start of a busy summer transfer period at Oakwell.

Barnsley beat Wrexham to Conor Hourihane

It seems as though Darrell Clarke beat stiff competition to get this deal over the line, with journalist Wobschall revealing that Irishman Hourihane turned down a big offer from Wrexham to return to his former club.

He has signed a multi-year deal in a player-coach role, before making the full-time transition to coaching in two years.

Speaking after his return, the midfielder told the Tykes' media team: "To start the next phase of my career here, at a Club I have such a history with is special to me and my family.

"I can’t wait to join Darrell’s coaching staff and to get back to playing on Oakwell too. It feels like I am home."

Barnsley will be glad to beat Wrexham to Conor Hourihane's signature

The Welsh side are likely to be big players in the transfer market this summer.

With big financial backing and their promotion in mind, they will be an attractive destination to go to.

Hourihane could have easily secured a move to Wrexham, knowing that he could embark on a special journey.

But a return to Oakwell was also a good option and it's no real shock that he has decided to return, knowing that the club has offered a role that suits him.

The midfielder already knows what the Tykes are all about and he's someone who can still perform very well at this level, so he could be a good addition as both a player and a coach.

Considering he seems to be a good player to have in the dressing room, it wouldn't be a shock if he does well as a coach at Oakwell and eventually moves into management.