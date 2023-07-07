There is truth to links between Wrexham and Bristol City utility man Kal Naismith, according to Thomas Wynne Lewis from North Wales Live.

The Welsh club are no stranger to statement signings, having landed EFL players like Paul Mullin and Ben House while they were still in the National League, and it seems have their eyes on a Championship regular in Naismith.

Wrexham in Kal Naismith chase?

After winning promotion back to League Two last season, the Hollywood-backed outfit are expected to splash the cash as they look to give Phil Parkinson the tools he needs to compete for promotion to the third tier straight away.

A host of players from higher divisions have already been linked with a move to the Racecourse Ground and it seems Naismith is a player on their radar.

Rumours emerged online suggesting that the 31-year-old could be a Wrexham target, which have now been confirmed by Wynne Lewis on Twitter.

When does Kal Naismith's Bristol City contract expire?

The Scot signed a three-year deal when he joined the Robins on a free transfer from Luton Town last summer, which means he's under contract at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2025.

As per Capology, Naismith was among the higher-paid players at the South West club in 2022/23 on £15,000 a week.

When fit, Naismith has been a regular fixture in Nigel Pearson's starting XI so you'd imagine that City would want to be well compensated to sanction his departure.

Would Kal Naismith be a good signing for Wrexham?

This would be an almighty coup for Wrexham.

Naismith was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season in 2021/22 and is, without doubt, a cut above League Two level.

He began his career as an attack-minded midfielder and winger but had success at Luton after being converted to a centre-back, flourishing in a back three, while in the latter part of last season he was used as a holding midfielder by Pearson.

The transition he's made from front to back has meant the Scot is very comfortable in possession and confident bringing the ball out of the defence while his versatility would certainly be an asset for Parkinson in League Two.

Injury problems have been an issue for him throughout his career and at Ashton Gate. Naismith was limited to 25 Championship appearances for City last season due to two spells on the sideline.

But he is fit and firing ahead of the start of the new season, having told BBC Radio Bristol (via Bristol Live) in May that he was determined to head into the new season in the best shape of his life.

He said: "I'm going to have a week or 10 days to let my body and mind rest and then I'll make sure I'm in the best shape that I've ever been in coming into the summer after and wherever I'm asked to play, my body will be in perfect physical shape and I'll be ready to go.

"It's obviously been frustrating and the injuries are always part of football and it's the part that no one sees. You have a lot of hard battles in your head and in your body and everything.

"I've worked hard and the team here, the physios have been amazing with me. I need to thank them and I have done and just to get back before the end of the season was good from a mental well-being side. To get a run out with a few games and knowing that I'm good going into the summer and I need to make sure my body is right for next year."