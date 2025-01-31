League One promotion-chasers Wrexham are keen on Burnley forward Jay Rodriguez.

The Red Dragons prepared a package worth £15k per week for the 35-year-old, with the deal expected to include add-ons, as per journalist Mike McGrath of the Daily Telegraph.

A deal between the two clubs has been agreed, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, with the player in Wales today for a medical and to discuss personal terms.

Rodriguez has scored two goals in 20 Championship appearances for the Clarets so far this season.

Wrexham have shown their level of ambition during the January transfer window, with the club expected to finalise a deal to sign striker Sam Smith from Reading for a fee in the region of £2 million.

That would be a club-record fee for the Welsh outfit, and with the news emerging that Rodriguez is also on their radar, it is clear that they intend to make the most of the good position in which they find themselves at this stage of the campaign.

Phil Parkinson's side currently sit third in the League One table, with six points separating them from Wycombe Wanderers in second place, but with the club set to strengthen before the transfer deadline, they will hope that they can close the gap to the top-two during the remainder of the campaign.

Wrexham keen on Rodriguez

If Wrexham are able to complete a deal to sign Rodriguez from Burnley before the end of the January transfer window, it would be a real statement of intent to the sides around them.

Jay Rodriguez's stats for Burnley (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 310 76 24

The experienced attacker has never played below the second tier in England, with more than 250 Premier League appearances to his name, and a further 200+ Championship games under his belt.

He scored twice in the top flight for the Clarets last season, and has played a role under Scott Parker this term as Burnley bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League, having featured in every matchday squad in the Championship during the 2024/25 campaign so far.

It would be a real coup if Wrexham are able to bring Rodriguez to The Racecourse Ground ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, and it would greatly improve the options available to Parkinson in the final third alongside the addition of Smith.

Wrexham will feel confident after January

Wrexham have had a couple of disappointing results in recent weeks, but if they sign both Smith and Rodriguez, they will have confidence that they can go on and achieve promotion to the Championship this season.

The Red Dragons' remarkable unbeaten home record came to an end against Stevenage in midweek, but if they can put that result behind them and build fresh momentum in front of their own fans between now and the end of the season, it could give them the platform to go on and secure promotion.

Even if Wrexham find themselves in the play-offs, they may now have two extra potential match-winners in their squad who could make the difference at the end of the season, so there is no doubt that the signing of Smith and a potential deal for Rodriguez is good news for the Welsh club as they bid to go up.

It remains to be seen whether Wrexham will sign Rodriguez, and it may depend on if Burnley can bring anyone in themselves as he has often been called upon this season by Parker, but with a deal seemingly getting closer, it could prove to be a shrewd piece of business.