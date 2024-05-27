Wrexham have joined the race to sign Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk, who say the North Wales outfit are set to battle several Championship sides for the Scotsman's services.

2023-24 was a memorable campaign for the Red Dragons, who made it back-to-back promotions with a second place finish in League Two.

As a result, Phil Parkinson's side are now preparing for a return to League One for the first time since the 2004/05 season.

Now it seems that ahead of that, Wrexham are already eyeing up some significant moves for when the transfer market opens again.

Wrexham keen on deal for Marc Leonard of Brighton & Hove Albion

It has been an impressive past couple of season for Marc Leonard, who has spent that period on loan at Northampton Town from Brighton.

The midfielder helped the Cobblers win promotion from League Two in the 2022/23 campaign, before returning for the season just gone, where they consolidated themselves within the third tier of English football by finishing in 14th position.

Leonard has been a standout performer for Jon Brady's side during that time, and is therefore now attracting some significant attention from elsewhere.

Marc Leonard Northampton Town record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 48 1 1 2023/24 49 5 6

According to this latest update, Wrexham are keen to join the battle to sign the 22-year-old this summer, although they will face plenty of competition for his signature.

It is thought that a number of Championship sides, including Hull City, Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End, all still hold an interest in signing Leonard in the coming months.

Brighton are apparently open to selling Leonard this summer, as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at The AMEX Stadium.

It has been suggested that the Premier League club could accept a fee in the region of £300,000 for his services.

Having joined Brighton's youth setup in 2018 after spells with Rangers and Hearts, Leonard has made two competitive senior appearances for the club - both of those have come in the League Cup.

Marc Leonard would be a huge coup for Wrexham

It does feel as though the signing of Leonard would be a very smart one for Wrexham to make if they are able to get it done this summer.

With the club now preparing for a return to League One, having as much proven quality and experience at that level as possible will surely help them in the coming campaign.

Given how Leonard has impressed in the third tier for another newly promoted side in the form of Northampton this season, he could fit the bill nicely for the Welsh club.

Obviously, the level of interest there is in the midfielder from the Championship, does mean it will not be easy for them to win this particular transfer battle, given what those clubs should be able to offer.

It does however, mean it will be a major coup and statement of intent from Wrexham, if they do manage to get this done, and given some of their recent history, you would not bet against them doing so.

With all that in mind, it does seem as though the situation surrounding Leonard, is going to be well worth keeping an eye on over the course of the coming weeks and months.