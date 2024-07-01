Wrexham are interested in signing forward Tom Bradshaw from Millwall in this summer's transfer window.

That's according to a report from the South London Press, who have been providing an update on the links with the 31-year-old.

Bradshaw first joined Millwall on loan from Barnsley in the summer of 2018, before making that move permanent in the 2019 January transfer window.

Since then, the Welsh international has gone on to make 198 appearances in all competitions for the Lions, scoring 44 goals and providing 12 assists in that time.

Tom Bradshaw club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Millwall 198 44 12 Shrewsbury Town 98 17 7 Barnsley 93 19 3 Walsall 86 40 6 Aberystwyth Town 10 2 1 As of 1st July 2024

However, it now seems as though Bradshaw could be on the move again this summer, with interest growing in his services.

Wrexham keen on Millwall forward

As per this latest update, Wrexham are keen on a deal to sign Bradshaw this summer, as they prepare for next season.

Phil Parkinson's side won a second consecutive promotion last season, meaning they are now preparing for life in League One during the 2024/25 campaign.

So far this summer, the Welsh club have made one signing in the market. That deal saw Arthur Okonkwo return to the club on a permanent basis, having spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Wrexham from Arsenal.

As things stand, Bradshaw has just a year remaining on his current contract with Millwall, securing his future at The Den until the end of this season.

That of course, means that this summer could be the club's last chance to cash in on him in the transfer window.

Over the weekend, separate reports claimed that Millwall's Championship rivals Cardiff City are among a number of clubs to have enquired about the availability of Bradshaw this summer.

Indeed, it has been suggested that the striker is likely to move on from The Den ahead of the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Last season, Millwall finished 13th in the Championship table, one position and three points behind Cardiff, who themselves were 11 points adrift of the play-off places.

Tom Bradshaw could be a good signing for Phil Parkinson's side

The addition of Bradshaw could be a useful one for Wrexham to make in this summer's transfer window.

Admittedly, the Red Dragons are not short on options when it comes to the centre forward role at this moment in time.

However, a number of those individuals do have a limited amount of experience at this level, or have not been the most prolific in front of goal when playing in League One in the past.

As a result, Wrexham could potentially benefit from the addition of someone such as Bradshaw, who knows plenty about not just League One, but the Championship as well.

Related Birmingham City and Wrexham join Millwall in race for Hull City player Ryan Longman has appeared on the radar of both Birmingham City and Wrexham

That could make him an asset to this side, and given his contract situation, he may be an affordable target for them as well.

With clubs in the Championship keen to sign Bradshaw as well, this would be a coup for Wrexham that sends out a strong statement of intent ahead of the start of the campaign.

It seems therefore, as though the battle for the Millwall man's services could be well worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks.