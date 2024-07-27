James McClean has aimed a dig at Chelsea defender Levi Colwill in response to their pre-season altercation.

The pair clashed over a late challenge by McClean in the opening minutes of Wrexham’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Thursday in Santa Clara, California.

Preparations are well underway for the Red Dragons’ long-awaited return to League One. In the opening match of their tour of the United States, Phil Parkinson’s men held Premier League side Bournemouth to a 1-1 draw.

With the team determined to prove their worth against top-flight opposition again, tempers flared after just 122 seconds in California when McClean clattered through the back of Colwill.

The Chelsea centre-back immediately took issue with the tackle and grabbed McClean by the shirt before the pair were split up by their teammates.

When play resumed, fans were treated to an action-packed encounter. Christopher Nkunku broke the deadlock on 35 minutes to give Chelsea the lead heading into half-time.

But Wrexham showed the powers of recovery that helped them achieve promotion from League Two last season; goals from Luke Bolton and Jack Marriot put the Welsh side ahead before Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu salvaged a late draw.

Now the dust has settled on his pre-season bust-up, McClean has taken to social media to fire a jibe at Colwill.

James McClean takes a social media dig at Chelsea defender Levi Colwill

Throughout his career, Republic of Ireland international McClean has taken every opportunity to cause a stir on social media.

But this time, instead of taunting rival fans, he has posted a cheeky comment referencing his pre-season scuffle with Colwill.

Posting a picture of himself at a boxing and fitness gym, he wrote: “No pushing and shoving here… proper fighting.”

McClean has been known to use boxing to maintain his fitness. In 2019, while at Stoke City, he travelled to Las Vegas to spend time with world-renowned boxing trainer Floyd Mayweather Senior at the Mayweather Gym.

He previously hinted that he may move into boxing following his retirement from professional football. While McClean’s Wrexham contract is set to expire next summer if circumstances don’t change, the Red Dragons have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

As a result, it is unlikely that he will be dropping professional football for boxing in the near future.

James McClean is set to play an important role at Wrexham this season

McClean is set to play a major part as Wrexham aim to become the first club competing in the English pyramid to achieve three successive promotions.

Since signing for the Red Dragons last summer, the 35-year-old has rarely been out of the starting fold. The former Wigan man contributed with three goals and nine assists across 37 League Two appearances last campaign.

James McClean's 2023-24 League Two Stats Appearances (Starts) 37 (37) Goals 3 Assists 9 Big Chances Created 11 Interceptions per Game 0.4 Tackles per Game 2.6 As per Sofascore

McClean is an excellent utility option; he provides cover for several defensive and attacking roles. He has regularly been deployed as a left-back and a central midfielder in Parkinson’s preferred 5-3-2 system.

While he is entering the twilight stage of his career, his recent pre-season antics suggest he has plenty of energy left in the tank.

McClean will enter his 17th season in professional football when Wrexham welcome Wycombe to the Racecourse Ground on August 10.