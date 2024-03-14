Highlights Wrexham miss a chance to lead in League Two after a draw with Harrogate Town.

Wrexham missed a golden opportunity to overtake Mansfield Town at the top of League Two on Tuesday night after a goalless draw at home to Harrogate.

The Stags stayed top of the pile despite losing 2-1 away at Tranmere Rovers as Phil Parkinson’s side failed to find the net.

It was not for want of trying, particularly during the second half, and the draw pulled the Red Dragons slightly closer to their title opponents as they now sit just two points behind in second.

However, a moment of ill-discipline in the 73rd minute could prove costly for Wrexham as they now face two games without one of their key men in midfield.

League Two Table (As Of March 13th 2024) Team P GD Points 1 Mansfield Town 37 38 69 2 Wrexham AFC 37 21 67 3 Stockport County 35 30 66 4 Crewe Alexandra 37 14 64 5 Milton Keynes Dons 38 12 64 6 Barrow 36 12 60 7 AFC Wimbledon 57 13 57

Parkinson left frustrated by McClean's suspension

Former Republic of Ireland international James McClean was walking a narrow tightrope heading into the game with nine yellow cards.

There was a loud groan from the Racecourse crowd when McClean was cautioned for a cynical foul on Levi Sutton with 17 minutes remaining on the clock.

It came as the realisation struck that he would be banned for the upcoming games against Tranmere Rovers and Grimsby Town.

With Stockport County breathing down Wrexham’s necks only a point behind them in the table, and with two games in hand on the North Walians, it’s a headache Parkinson could do without.

McClean has been a revelation after being pushed forward into midfield in recent games, having played most of this season at left-wing-back.

His hassling of opponents and excellent passing ability have been crucial to the club’s improved performances of late.

During Parkinson’s post-match press conference, he admitted there was an air of inevitability to the combative midfielder’s upcoming absence.

He said: “It’s frustrating for us, but I’ve watched this ref in action at Morecambe and Crawley.

“A couple of weeks ago he gave eight yellows in a game with hardly any tackles.

“I did fear that tonight, but the one James got booked for was probably deserved.”

Tom O’Connor could be solution to McClean absence

Despite being prepared for the worst, the Wrexham manager’s options in midfield are limited going into the next two games.

The influential George Evans is still out injured, along with fellow midfielder James Jones.

One glimmer of hope for Parkinson is Tom O’Connor’s quicker-than-expected return to training after suffering a fractured foot at Newport in January.

Signed from Burton Albion in January 2022, the Irish midfielder has spent most of this season playing as a left-sided centre-back and was one of the club’s best performers before his spell on the sidelines.

O’Connor’s versatility could be important after Parkinson told The Leader newspaper last week that he was aiming to get him back involved as soon as possible.

If he doesn’t make his return in time, then Luke Young is another player who could fill the void after coming close to scoring during a late cameo against Harrogate with a long-range effort which was tipped over the bar.

Despite finding game time hard to come by in League Two, the midfielder’s arguably the best option they have as far as his deliveries from set pieces are concerned.

Similarly to McClean, he’s not afraid of tackling and capable of carrying the ball up the field.

Attacking midfielder Jordan Davies is also a possibility, but the homegrown player has been something of a forgotten man this term, with his late introduction against Harrogate having little impact.

Tight League Two promotion race

Whoever replaces McClean for the next two games, it’s vital to Wrexham’s automatic promotion hopes that they step up effectively, with Crewe and MK Dons also in close contention for a top-three spot.

Their draw against Harrogate, who now boast the second-best away record in the league, was far from disastrous. However, they can’t afford many more slip-ups in the remaining nine games of their campaign.

Missing such an experienced and key player for two of those games in McClean, then, is far from ideal, and it could give encouragement to those around Wrexham in a congested League Two promotion race the boost they need to turn the screw.