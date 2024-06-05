Highlights Wrexham's optimism for League One is high, but they may benefit from adding EFL quality players like Camara to elevate their game.

Camara, released by Ipswich, has a proven track record of success with solid EFL stats and could be a game-changer for any club.

Despite injury setbacks, Camara's energy and midfield prowess make him a valuable addition for Wrexham in a competitive League One season.

As preparations for a first campaign in the third tier for 20 years continue, Wrexham will be looking to attract some top names in the hope of causing a stir in League One come August.

The Red Dragons have achieved back-to-back promotions under the management of Phil Parkinson, and will be heading into the new season full of optimism as they ride the crest of a wave.

Many of the heroes that have helped fire them up the leagues still remain at the club as it stands, but that extra sprinkling of EFL quality could be the difference when the Welsh side get down to business later in the year.

One player who Parkinson and his recruitment team might be considering is Panutche Camara, after the news that he has been released from Ipswich Town after their promotion to the Premier League, with the Guinea-Bissau international looking to reignite his career.

Injury hell ravages Panutche Camara’s time at Ipswich Town after Plymouth Argyle move

After the news broke on Monday that Camara’s time at Portman Road was over, there will be plenty of EFL sides contemplating a move for a player who has lit up the Football League when his body has allowed him to do so.

After initially catching the eye with Crawley Town in League Two, the midfielder began to really excel after making the move to Devon to join Plymouth Argyle in the summer of 2020, as he went on to run the engine room for the Pilgrims over the next two seasons.

With his boundless energy and lolloping stride, Camara would eat up ground for fun during his time at Home Park, with his all-action displays winning over Janners aplenty before his move to Suffolk.

Since that £500,000 move to Portman Road in 2022, things haven’t quite panned out the way the midfield would have thought, with injury restricting him to just four appearances for the Tractor Boys, as he finished last season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

When penning his goodbye message to the fans on X, Camara said: "Thank you Ipswich Town.

"What clubs and incredible people I met, I thank all the staff from the kitchen to the bosses, and especially the players who welcomed me with great affection from the beginning!!!

"Sometimes we have our plans but God always has his way, my time at the club wasn't easy, but it's the club I'll live with for life.

Panutche Camara EFL stats Appearances 197 Starts 147 Goals 12 Assists 14 As of June 4th, 2024, Source: FBRef

"Very grateful for the opportunity to be part of the project which was perfect on a collective level, I was sure from the beginning when I was invited to join the project."

A fresh start could be exactly what Camara needs for the season ahead, and having proven he is capable of producing moments of quality when fit and available, there will likely to be a number of EFL clubs queuing up for his signature this summer.

Panutche Camara could give Phil Parkinson quality addition to Wrexham midfield

With captain Luke Young set to be released by Wrexham when his contract elapses at the end of the month, there will be a vacancy in the central midfield role that needs filling ahead of the following campaign.

The former Plymouth Argyle man had been with the club for six years, and racked up over 200 appearances for the club in that time, but was ultimately not deemed worthy of a step up to the third tier.

Although Camara’s fitness levels are always going to be in the back of the mind of any future employer, whoever does take a chance on him for the following campaign will get a player that gets the whole team ticking, and more often than not wins the battle in midfield.

Whether he is harrying the opposition, regaining opposition or charging forward on the counter-attack, the 27-year-old can still do a job in League One, and his quality would help the Red Dragons adapt to the rigours of League One football all the more comfortably.

With the relentless nature of the domestic season and strength of teams in the division next year, the third tier could be one of the most fiercely contested leagues in the country during 2024/25, with both promoted and relegated clubs adding extra quality to an already-strong league.

In such a scenario you need players who have been there, seen it and done it, as well as having something to prove, and Camara is a player who ticks both those boxes, and he will be eager to get back on the pitch and prove his worth next season.

It remains to be seen whether Parkinson and Wrexham will show an interest in the midfielder, but there won’t be many better free agents on the market this summer, who can make a monumental impact for any club he joins.