Ipswich Town’s Wes Burns and Huddersfield Town’s Sorba Thomas have been identified as potential Wrexham summer transfer targets.

The newly promoted side are planning for life in the Football League following their title victory in the Vanarama National League.

According to journalist Dean Jones via GiveMeSport, the Welsh club have identified the duo as possible transfer targets.

A busy summer ahead for Wrexham?

Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are hoping to build a team capable of competing in League Two next season, even hoping to convince the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to sign for the club.

However, while chances of Bale and Ramey arriving currently look slim, the club is still looking to bring in experienced players that can improve the squad.

Jones has claimed that Wrexham will be looking to sign Welsh players that fit the current model.

He believes that big-name signings like Bale and Ramsey are unlikely, but that the likes of Burns and Thomas are very possible arrivals to the Racecourse Ground this summer.

The journalist has compared Wrexham’s strategy to that of Newcastle United’s in recent years.

“The momentum that Wrexham have built over the past year is staggering,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport,

“It will be interesting to discover how they continue to build as they enter the Football League.

“From what I have heard so far in terms of signings, they will turn to Welsh players where possible - players that can fit the model.

“That identity is important to all of this.

“People want that to mean they will be signing Hollywood names like Bale and Ramsey, but more realistic options include Ipswich’s Wes Burns or Sorba Thomas, who has been on loan at Blackburn from Huddersfield.

“If you think about how Newcastle have adjusted to their newfound wealth at the top of the Premier League and built steadily and smartly, this is going to be a lower league version of that."

Can Wrexham be competitive in League Two next season?

The backing that the club’s Hollywood owners have given the club has obviously received a lot of attention, but that is partly down to how ambitious they are.

There is no doubt that they will look to continue showing that ambition this summer in the transfer market.

That means they will be a dangerous competitor in the fourth tier this season.

The team came up in such impressive fashion as it is, so if they can strengthen with some big-name, experienced players then they could even be a threat in the top half of the table next season.